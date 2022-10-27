Home Technology The new version of the Chrome browser will stop supporting Windows 7 / 8.1 systems next year
The new version of the Chrome browser will stop supporting Windows 7 / 8.1 systems next year

Google just announced that its Chrome browser will stop supporting Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 early next year. When the Chrome 110 version is scheduled to be launched on February 7 next year, this version will no longer correspond to the above-mentioned systems, and the new features and security updates of the new version will not be available on the old Windows system.

On Chrome’s official support page, Google recommends that users upgrade their computers to Windows 10 or Windows 11 to get Chrome updates. For some enterprises that need to use Windows 7 or 8.1 for various reasons, or general users who cannot afford a new computer , which will undoubtedly cause inconvenience to them. Google emphasizes that older versions of Chrome will still work, but with no new features and lack of security updates.

It is understandable for Chrome to stop supporting the old system, because even Microsoft will stop support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 on January 10 next year, and Google originally planned to stop supporting in 2021, but it is now a lot longer than before.

