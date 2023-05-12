The new version of the Starline project can achieve a more realistic “face-to-face” video interactive experience with smaller space and fewer cameras- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends

Google proposed in 2021 that the Project Starline project, which allows people to interact more realistically with distant relatives and friends “face-to-face”, was not only displayed in New York recently, but also a new version of the technology was further demonstrated during Google I/O 2023.

However, because the relevant technology is still in the conceptual design stage, it is impossible to shoot on site. The author can only use Google to provide materials to illustrate the experience.

Google stated that the design concept of the Starline project is not just to use cameras and microphones to capture the user’s figure and voice for remote video interaction, but to use many sensing elements to capture every subtle movement of the user in real time, and through naked-eye 3D The user’s figure is transmitted to the eyes of the distant conversation partner, and the point-to-point radio method is used to make the conversation partner feel like a “face-to-face” speaking interaction.

The engineer in charge of the Starline project explained that through the remote video interaction with ordinary cameras and microphones, even though both parties in the conversation can see each other, it is still difficult to make eye contact during the interaction process, so the feeling of meeting and interacting is less. become more distant.

In the design idea of ​​the Starline project, it is trying to make the eyes of the two parties in the conversation meet each other. Even when the other party is holding an apple in his hand and showing it forward, the other party seems to be able to reach out and take it away.

The seemingly simple design actually requires a large number of sensing elements, camera lenses and microphones to capture the user’s body movements and conversation voices in real time, and use artificial intelligence technology to correct them, and make the voices match the silhouette in real time. Among them It is also necessary to ensure that the network transmission can maintain the smooth interaction process, otherwise the delay will greatly affect the interactive experience.

Compared with the design when it was proposed in 2021, this update has actually been reduced from the situation that required a lot of space and a large number of cameras and other equipment to achieve the desired effect, to only need a TV similar in size and with fewer cameras It can capture the figure of the user, and at the same time occupy a space that can be built with only a small office box. It will be easier to apply to the general corporate work environment or more commercial environments.

However, there are still some bottlenecks in this technology that need to be broken through. For example, the angle of use and the shooting range are still limited. At the same time, some people may feel dizzy when viewing naked-eye 3D images, and the interaction process may be blocked. Issues such as the impact of environmental light sources still need to be improved.

Google’s original idea of ​​creating the Starline project was to address the difficulty of face-to-face interaction with distant family members during the epidemic, as well as the need for more remote work interaction. Now it is also derived to allow more people to break through the constraints of time and space, and make more interactions change. It is easier and more real, and it can even promote different remote interactive application experiences in the future.

At present, Google will display the Starline project in more cities and countries, and collect more feedback for improvement. Maybe it will also have the opportunity to debut in Taiwan.