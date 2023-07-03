The new Vespa Gtv as sporty as ever…

Here comes the new one Vespa Gtv, his style has never been so sporty. Since his birth in 2006, Vespa Gtv is, within the Vespa family.

Vespa, an icon of the two wheels

The ambassador of the purest classicism thanks to the adoption of the so-called “low lighthouse”. Located on the front fender.

And the handlebar in visible metal tube, style references to the most iconic models.

In the 2023 Vespa Gtv debuts in a totally revolutionized guise. Maintaining the inevitable references to the origins of the myth. However, combining them with ultra-modern technological equipment and unprecedented sporty finishes.

Between tradition and modernity

The result is an extraordinary marriage between tradition and modernity, between classicism and audacity, which takes the form of the most authentically sporty Vespa ever.

The new Vespa Gtv is powered by a gritty single cylinder 300 hpe (High Performance Engine), with 4-valve distribution, liquid cooled and equipped with electronic injection. Credited with a power of 17.5 kW (23.8 HP) it is the most performing engine ever mounted on a Vespa.

An authentic style, even sportier

The new Vespa Gtv evolves in the name of sportiness and welcomes the significant stylistic improvements introduced in the new Gts range, with even more accurate finishes and a construction quality that rises to levels never reached before.

The lights are now full LEDincluding the characteristic low headlight, while the new instrumentation maintains the elegant circular shape but is now fully digitala solution that allows you to take advantage of the functions offered by the Vespa MIA connectivity system, available as an accessory.

The instrumentation is connected to the handlebar through an original cantilevered support and is wrapped in a gritty dome small in size and clearly inspired by racing: moved by three horizontal slits, it is painted in the same color as the bodywork. The orange windshield, available as an accessory, gives Vespa Gtv an even bolder look.

In the center of the shield the unmistakable “tie” features sporty side slits and is embellished with friezes with an orange border. Also new is the five-spoke design of the wheel rims, painted in matt black with orange graphics on the channel.

Another distinctive element of the Vespa Gtv is the two-tone saddle with a single-seater racing lookwith the rear providing for the installation of a body color hard cover which incorporates the typical fairings of racing Vespas. The cover is available as an accessory and is removable. The saddle is in any case approved for two seats and is equipped with a large and comfortable seat, characterized by a particular technical motif and horizontal heat-sealing and surrounded by a contrasting orange stitching.

The general look of the Vespa Gtv is distinguished by the matte black finishes which characterize the frame of the low headlight and of the rear light unit, the profile along the perimeter of the body, the handle and the passenger footpegs, the cover of the silencer, the rear-view mirrors, the support and the frame of the instrument cluster.

The new Vespa Gtv is available in two colours Matt Enveloping Beige e Black Convincedwith contrasting orange graphics on the fairing and sides.

Hi-tech equipment

Vespa Gtv embraces the technology and vocation for travel typical of the very recent evolution of the Vespa Gts family, the famous “Vespone”. The ergonomics are therefore perfect for the Vespa, enhanced by the comfort of the large body; the seat is natural and allows total control of the vehicle and absolute comfort even over long distances. Convenience and practicality are highlighted by the introduction of the system keyless, which allows you to operate the ignition without having to insert the traditional key. On the rear shield, the classic ignition switch with lock is replaced by a practical knob: to start the vehicle, simply press it and turn it to the ON position.

The engine is started as usual using the button located on the right control block. The adoption of a new digital LCD instrument panel allows the display of a rich set of travel information (maximum speed, average speed, instantaneous consumption, average consumption, autonomy and battery charge status) as well as all notifications relating to calls, messages and music, if the vehicle is connected to the smartphone via the system MY VESPA (available as an accessory).

Standard is the USB port, located inside the drawer in the shield back panel, while the generous underseat compartment is equipped with a mat. On the safety front, the electronic traction control ASR and the ABS anti-lock braking system.

costs

The new Vespa Gtv is already available in the Vespa showrooms at the price of 7.499 Euro, free dealership.

