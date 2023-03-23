Compile Heart announced today the new work of the “GameMaker Girls” series “Super Dimension ゲイムネプテューヌ GameMaker R: Evolution” (temporary translation: Super Dimension Game Fighter Girls GameMaker R: Evolution), which is expected to be released in Japan on August 10.

The game background this time is also based on the real game industry, and retains the elements of “anthropomorphic × cute! × transformation”. The player will play the role of the president of the game development company. While competing with the rival company, the process of making the three failed goddesses of adult Neptune become game producers.

This time, management elements have been added to develop discs that can strengthen the character’s movement skills while managing and expanding the company. The game also includes four-player dungeon exploration from the past, as well as using ultimate moves such as “Goddess” and “Exe Drive” to turn the tide of battle.

“Super Dimensional Game Fighter Girl GameMaker R: Evolution” is expected to be released at the Happinet Game Fes! 2023 Spring Event held the day after tomorrow. The Japanese version of the game is expected to be launched on PS4, PS5, and Switch on August 10. No Chinese agent has been announced yet.