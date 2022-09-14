Seiya Co., Ltd. announced that the “Game of Thrones” will be released on the PlayStation® 5/PlayStation® 4/Nintendo Switch™/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/PC (Steam) platform on November 8, 2022 (Tuesday). Sonic Unknown Frontier”, the lyrics MV of the theme song “I’m Here” has been released. The singer is Merry Kirk-Holmes, the singer of the Australian alternative metal band “To Octavia”.

【Music Information】

Song name: I’m Here

Vocals & Lyrics by Merry Kirk-Holmes (To Octavia)

Composed & Arranged by Tomoya Ohtani (SEGA)

Strings Arranged by Takahito Eguchi

Guitars & Programming: MEG

Piano: Takahito Eguchi

Strings: Muroya Strings

【Video Production】

Director: Munehito Gunji (Orange Collar)

Supervisor: Tatsuro Ogawa (orange collar)

http://www.orangecollar.com

“Sonic Unknown Frontier” Theme Song “I’m Here” Lyrics MV

■The following is a message from “Sonic Unknown Frontier” sound director “Sonic Tomoya” who is in charge of composing



After thinking about what kind of theme song this work, which is a new challenge in the “Sonic” series, should have, I thought that I should make a song that can make people feel the change the moment I hear it, so I spent a lot of money in the stage of designing the song. spent more time and invested a strong emotion in the process of composing.

The prelude starts with a mysterious piano phrase, then changes style, adding metal with a 9-string guitar, the sound is thick and violent, plus the dramatic strings, and the melancholy high-pitched singing, “Sonic” Every aspect of the game “Unknown Frontier” is contained in this 1 song.

In order to allow everyone to watch the audition video repeatedly, we also tried our best to make it in the style of MV, hoping that you can enjoy it visually.

There are still a few months until the game is released, and I will be very happy if you can listen to this theme song with anticipation.

■What is “Sonic Unknown Frontier”

“Sonic Unknown Frontier” is a free new action-adventure game that allows you to run around the vast island with Sonic’s unique supersonic action.

Set on the stage of the Unknown Island “Starfall Islands”, where ancient civilizations slumber, Sonic will embark on a new adventure on an island full of mysteries and strange enemies.

This is a next-generation level action game that expands the world map and evolves it into a “playable world map”. Through the organs set on each map, players will no longer be limited to the concept of the track, and will be able to enjoy a full range of high-speed gameplay.

In the “playable world map”, there are various elements such as “battle”, “puzzle solving”, “side quest”, and “computer space”. This can be done freely according to the player’s play style.

【Product Information】

Product Name: Sonic Unknown Frontier

gaming platform :

PlayStation® 5／PlayStation® 4／Nintendo Switch™／

Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One／PC（Steam）

※Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC only sell the download version

Release Date: Scheduled to be released on November 8, 2022 (Tuesday)

Game language: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, English subtitles / Japanese, English voice

Sales: Seiya Co., Ltd.

Game Rating: Universal

Copyright mark: © SEGA

Official website: https://asia.sega.com/SonicFrontiers/cht/

SEGA Asia official website: https://asia.sega.com/cht/

SEGA Official Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/sega.asiacs

Sonic Official Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/SonicOfficial.cht

SEGA Official Weibo: http://weibo.com/segamobile

SEGA ASIA BLOG : https://asiablog.sega.com/

■Digital Deluxe Edition Package Contents

・The main game of “Sonic Unknown Frontier”

・Additional download content “Seeker’s Chest”

・Digital Art Book and Digital Mini Soundtrack

※For details, please refer to the official website.