Another new product in the second half of the year. Microsoft announced the core version of the “Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core” earlier, which is scheduled to be released in Taiwan on September 21; the suggested price is NT$4,299, and the “complete parts kit” will be launched simultaneously. 1+1 is a complete controller set.

Compared with the previous model, the biggest difference of the new model is the removal of the controller + storage bag (and a bunch of accessories) that could only be sold together before. In addition to the Elite wireless controller, the Core version has only a joystick adjustment tool and a set of USB-C cables, which lowers the consumption threshold.

Other improvements include a new, tension-adjustable rocker, a shorter high-sensing launch key lock, and a wrap-around rubber grip; at the same time, the new battery life is basically 40 hours.

The new controller is named “Core” (core), as the name suggests, only the wireless controller body; if you want to put together a “complete” Elite wireless controller set, you can purchase the “complete parts kit” separately. The suggested price is NT$1,580.

In short, the two products will be combined to become the previous big set. The reference price is NT$4,299+NT$1,580= NT$5,879.

Microsoft launched the “Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2” in December 2019. At that time, it was listed in Taiwan for NT$5,690. By the way, it was a reference.

