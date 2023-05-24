The new Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 and 4 Lite arrive in Italy, with launch promo • Techzilla

During today’s event in Milan, Xiaomi expanded its iOT product portfolio by presenting the new smart fryers, a new tablet and also two new electric scooters.

In fact, today the line-up of the Xiaomi Scooter 4 series is further expanded with two new models: Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 and 4 Lite which join the Electric Scooter 4 Pro models.

Xiaomi Eletric Scooter 4

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 is the intermediate model between the Pro and the Lite and has a 600W motor capable of reaching a speed maximum speed of 20 km/h and climb slope up to 16%. The internal battery is 7,650mAh and is capable to cover the 35km distance with just one recharge.

With a capacity of 7,650mAh, Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 is capable of covering distances of up to 35km on a single charge, easily overcoming slopes of up to 16%.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 is equipped with an improved dual action disc brake on the rear wheel for optimized control efficiency; together with the front wheel E-ABS system, the braking distance will be much shorter.

Xiaomi Mi Scooter Lite

The capacity of the 4 Lite version, on the other hand, is equal to 5,200mAh which ensures a range of 20km. The drum brake on the rear wheel of Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Lite, together with the system Front wheel E-ABS, reduce the braking distance thus ensuring greater safety.

Both products can be connected to the Xiaomi Home app via Bluetooth to control the speed and charge in real time, aUpdate firmware and monitor driving data.

Prices and availability

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 and Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Lite are available on the market today respectively at the price of 549.99 euros and 449.99 euros.

Promo Early Bird

From today until June 4, moreover Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 will be available for purchase at the early bird price of 499,99 euros on Mediaworld, Unieuro, Euronics and Amazon; while Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Lite will be available for purchase on Mediaworld, Unieuro, Euronics, Amazon, Expert and Trony at the price early bird di 399,99 euro.

From today, both products will be available for pre-order on mi.com and actual sales will begin from 12 June.

