The New Year holiday is all about playing games! “Bandai Namco Winter Sale” | Saiga NAK

Bandai Namco Entertainment Holds Winter Sale on Steam

The chill of winter has arrived, but instead of braving the cold, why not cozy up at home and enjoy some discounted games from Bandai Namco Entertainment‘s Winter Sale on Steam? The sale features popular titles such as “Sword Art Online: Assemblage” with discounts of up to 90%, and super-discounted bundles are also on offer.

Prominent games like “ELDEN RING” and “Tales of ARISE – Beyond the Dawn Edition” are available at special prices, making it the perfect time to add new games to your collection. The discount will be valid until January 4, 2024, and all discounted games can be viewed on the special page in the Steam store.

Some of the games on sale and their discounted prices (excluding tax) include:

– “Elden Ring”: 40% OFF

– “Tales of ARISE – Beyond the Dawn Edition”: 25 % OFF

– “Sword Art Online: The Gathering”: 30% OFF

– “The Idol Master Star Season”: 60 %OFF

– “SCARLET NEXUS”: 80% OFF

– “TEKKEN 7”: 75% OFF

– And many more!

In addition to individual game discounts, Bandai Namco Entertainment is also offering super discounted bundles, such as the “Idol Master Season of Stars + Magic Sun and Night Feather-Zhanhai Yaoguang” bundle set, which is 10% cheaper than buying the titles separately.

Whether you’re a fan of action, adventure, or strategy games, there’s something for everyone at the Bandai Namco Entertainment Winter Sale on Steam. Don’t miss out on these incredible deals and make sure to browse the Steam store for more information.

©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

©Toshiyuki Kubooka THE IDOLM@STER™ & ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

©PROJECT YOHANE

©INTI CREATES CO., LTD.

©HAPPINET

Share this: Facebook

X

