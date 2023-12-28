Home » The New Year holiday is all about playing games! “Bandai Namco Winter Sale” | Saiga NAK
Technology

The New Year holiday is all about playing games! “Bandai Namco Winter Sale” | Saiga NAK

by admin
The New Year holiday is all about playing games! “Bandai Namco Winter Sale” | Saiga NAK

Bandai Namco Entertainment Holds Winter Sale on Steam

The chill of winter has arrived, but instead of braving the cold, why not cozy up at home and enjoy some discounted games from Bandai Namco Entertainment‘s Winter Sale on Steam? The sale features popular titles such as “Sword Art Online: Assemblage” with discounts of up to 90%, and super-discounted bundles are also on offer.

Prominent games like “ELDEN RING” and “Tales of ARISE – Beyond the Dawn Edition” are available at special prices, making it the perfect time to add new games to your collection. The discount will be valid until January 4, 2024, and all discounted games can be viewed on the special page in the Steam store.

Some of the games on sale and their discounted prices (excluding tax) include:
– “Elden Ring”: 40% OFF
– “Tales of ARISE – Beyond the Dawn Edition”: 25 % OFF
– “Sword Art Online: The Gathering”: 30% OFF
– “The Idol Master Star Season”: 60 %OFF
– “SCARLET NEXUS”: 80% OFF
– “TEKKEN 7”: 75% OFF
– And many more!

In addition to individual game discounts, Bandai Namco Entertainment is also offering super discounted bundles, such as the “Idol Master Season of Stars + Magic Sun and Night Feather-Zhanhai Yaoguang” bundle set, which is 10% cheaper than buying the titles separately.

Whether you’re a fan of action, adventure, or strategy games, there’s something for everyone at the Bandai Namco Entertainment Winter Sale on Steam. Don’t miss out on these incredible deals and make sure to browse the Steam store for more information.

See also  Pokémon Company Announces New TCG Set: Paldean Fates Launches January 26, 2024

©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
©Toshiyuki Kubooka THE IDOLM@STER™ & ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
©PROJECT YOHANE
©INTI CREATES CO., LTD.
©HAPPINET

You may also like

Review: Renewable Energy – Wind, Photovoltaics, Consumption

Samsung Z Fold 5 vs Huawei Mate X3:...

Does it make sense to talk about the...

PlayStation Plus will give away great games for...

OnePlus presents the design of the OnePlus 12R,...

The strangest Ford Mustang is shaped like a...

The New York Times sues OpenAI and Microsoft...

Final new UX2000 head-mounted noise-canceling headphones released!Equipped with...

revenues, net profit and Ebitda are still growing

you can finally publish states

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy