The New York Times blocks chatgpt and plans to sue OpenAI

One of the giants of US information takes a clear position in the field of generative AI. And it’s not friendly.

As he relates The Vergeil New York Times has blocked – apparently since August 17 – the OpenAI web crawler, which means that OpenAI cannot use the publication’s content to train its artificial intelligence models. In addition the NOW could sue the company headed by Sam Altman for copyright infringement, due to the use of the newspaper’s contents to train its AI models.

The block comes after the NYT updated its terms of service in early August to ban the use of its content to train AI models. Nor the New York Timesthrough its spokesman Charlie Stadtlander nor OpenAI have currently commented on the news.

If he sues, the Times would join other authors who sued the company in July over use of Books3, a dataset used to train ChatGpt that may contain thousands of copyrighted works, as well as Matthew Butterick, a programmer and lawyer who claims that the company’s data scraping practices (the process of taking data from pages on an Internet site, classifying them according to their characteristics, categorizing them, and storing them in a database) amounted to software piracy.

According to NPR, if OpenAI is found guilty it could be forced to destroy the ChatGpt dataset and recreate it using only materials for which it has received explicit permission. It also risks facing a heavy financial penalty: any intentional violation of copyright, in fact, according to US law can be punished with fines of up to $150,000.

