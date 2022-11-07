According to XboxEra and WindowsCentral’s own sources, Blizzard is planning a massive promotional event for Diablo 4, which will start at the TGA (The Game Awards) in 2022 – where the official TGA release will be announced in April. information.

In addition, Blizzard will also open pre-orders for Diablo 4 during TGA 2022, including multiple digital versions and a premium physical collector’s edition.

WindowsCentral also broke the news that if their news is accurate, then one of the pre-order benefits is to participate in the BETA of Diablo 4 in February 2023.

WindowsCentral also confirmed that Blizzard is preparing a season-based live service for Diablo 4, which will of course feature microtransactions. WindowsCentral says the first season of Diablo IV is set to launch in the fourth quarter of 2023, although the game launched in April.

This year’s Game Awards (TGA) will take place on December 8.