The news of TikTok’s Clover project to make European data safer

Launched in March 2023, the Clover Project is a program designed by TikTok specifically to strengthen the data protection of European users. For over two years, the Chinese company has been targeted by the American authorities and the European Union respectively for issues related to “national security” and the protection of users’ personal data.

What is the Clover Project?

The Clover Project envisaged two new datacentres, in Ireland and Norway in addition to the one in Dublin, to create an “autonomous European enclave” for UK and European user data, the appointment of a European third party specialized in data security matters. As Theo Bertram, Vice President, Government Relations and Public Policy of TikTok in Europe has repeatedly reassured: «The data is not stored in China, the Chinese government has never asked for it».

Today TikTok announced some updates. Among the main innovations is the archiving of European user data and the choice of the European security company NCC Group to «guarantee the independence of checks on our controls and protections, monitor data flows, carry out independent audits and report any incidents ». NCC Group is essentially also called upon to check incoming and outgoing data traffic to independently prove that “only authorized employees can access certain types of data”. During an online meeting it was confirmed that investments in Europe will continue, in addition to the already operational data center in Dublin, two other data centers are under construction in Norway and Ireland. In the coming months, TikTok and the NCC Group will also engage in dialogue with institutions across Europe, to explain how this system will work in practice.