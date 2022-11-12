Although NVIDIA has launched GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080, the prices of these two are relatively high, which are not affordable for most players, so I believe many people are waiting for graphics cards below RTX 4070. The entry-level model basically has to wait until next year, which has been the case for the past few generations, but what is unexpected is that the original RTX 4080 12GB model will be changed to RTX 4070 Ti, and it will not be launched until 1/5. I thought it should be launched by the end of the year. Have a chance to see.

The news pointed out that NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti will be launched on 1/5, no surprise it should be the previous RTX 4080 12GB

A recent @Zed_Wang user broke the news on Twitter that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will be launched on January 5, and attached a color picture of the suspected RTX 4070 Ti box:

According to the addition of foreign media Wccftech, the actual schedule should be like this:

Product Launch -> January 3, 2023

Product Reviews Banned -> January 4, 2023

Product launch -> January 5, 2023

Wccftech doesn’t mention “product” is it NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti? Or include other RTX 40 series? Personal guess, it should be RTX 4070 Ti as one of them, and other RTX 40 series will be unveiled simultaneously. However, the evaluation release and listing should be the NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti.

The NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti is not unexpectedly the NVIDIA RTX 4080 12GB that was officially cancelled before, which means that the price may be 900 US dollars (the price announced at the press conference), about 28,000 Taiwan dollars, but AMD’s new Radeon RX 7900 XTX For only $999, this lock-in opponent is the RTX 4080. If the RTX 4070 Ti retains the same price of $900, it is only $99 different from the RX 7900 XTX, which is a bit dangerous, and NVIDIA has a high chance of lowering it.

As for the specifications, you can refer to the RTX 4080 12GB first.

NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti is expected to use Ada Lovelace” AD104-400 GPU configuration, with 60 SMs, providing 48 MB of L2 cache, with 192-bit interface, memory is rumored to run at 21 Gbps, memory bandwidth At 504 GB/s, the overclocking clock may reach 2610 MHz. The TBP is 285W, which is 35W less than the RTX 3080 10GB and 5W less than the RTX 3070 Ti, which means more performance but lower power consumption.

Last month, someone also shared the performance running score of the RTX 4080 12GB. The 3DMark score is lower than that of the RTX 3090 Ti, which is about the same as the RTX 3090. It is good to refer to it first. After all, there are still two months until next year, and it is possible at any time. change:



