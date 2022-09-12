After all, this electoral campaign is not substantially different from the others. As always, it is a challenge between those who try to stop someone (once the communists, then Berlusconi, now the post-fascists) and those who make electoral promises to be collected immediately, like a credit at the bank counter (less taxes, minimum wage, zero fines). This is not the case everywhere. In the United States, for example, elections are often won by those who have been able to better interpret “the American dream” or “the new frontier”.

And the president who most of all marked a break with the past won with a one-word slogan, like that of our leaders (Ready, Choose, Creed) but with the opposite flavor: Hope, hope. What we totally lack is the hope of a truly better life, not the promise of a failure to get by, but the ability to look beyond the present, beyond the gas crisis, the war in Ukraine, the inflation that is going on. . Who are we, and above all what country do we want to become? A certain idea of ​​the future. Someone has noticed that there is a lack of technology in election programs because there is not enough talk about 5G networks or cybersecurity. But this is not the point: many of those reforms are already well underway, what is missing is an idea of ​​the future. I try to say it another way. Scientists claim that we are on the eve of a new Big Bang, where Bang stands for Bits, Atoms, Neurons and Genes. A convergence of different technologies, enabled by artificial intelligence, which will be a very powerful accelerator of scientific research. Does it concern us? Much more than we imagine (this is the theme of today’s meeting in Genoa with the scientific director of the IIT Giorgio Metta who opens the series “Waiting for the Italian Tech Week”).

Research, as always, will create innovation, will open up unpredictable paths today, for example in the fight against climate change or in the treatment of diseases that are incurable today; new companies will be born, which will create jobs for jobs that do not yet exist. Progress and well-being live there. Not in 100 years, but in the next 10. And us? It’s Italy? Is there anyone who can imagine the fate of this country beyond the daily emergencies?