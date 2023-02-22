Passtech Games, the developer behind Curse of the Dead Gods, has finally pulled the curtain on its next project. Dubbed Ravenswatch, the title is a co-op roguelike in which players assume the role of one of multiple characters from fables and legends.

Designed as a group game for up to four players, Ravenswatch challenges players to battle fearsome beasts and monsters known as Nightmares, who are invading the world of Reverie and corrupting it.

To accomplish this feat, Ravenswatch has a collection of well-known characters, including Little Red Riding Hood (or Scarlet as she is known in the game), Pied Piper, Beowulf, and Aladdin, and perhaps even lesser-known characters , such as Snow Queen and Merusin.

While you can check out gameplay snippets in the trailer below, Passtech Games promises to reveal more in-game content at Nacon Connect on March 9th.

As for when Ravenswatch will debut, it’s coming to Early Access on PC on April 6, 2023, with a full launch sometime in 2024, when it’s also coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.