The next generation NP-FZ100 batteries, 2400 mAh batteries from PATONA and BAXXTAR

NP-FZ100 batteries are used in almost all current Sony cameras. The best battery here is the original Sony battery, according to my measurements no other battery has come close to this.

It’s a pity, because the original Sony NP-FZ100 battery is very expensive! However, at the beginning of 2023, PATONA and BAXXTAR heralded the next generation of NP-FZ100 batteries, because these should offer 2400mAh, which is more on paper than the Sony battery.

There are also other manufacturers who advertise with super high capacities, but these are often not true and simply far-fetched, see the ENEGON 2800mAh NP-FZ100 battery.

However, PATONA and BAXXTAR are trusted manufacturers. How does it look here, how good are the new 2400 mAh NP-FZ100 batteries?

At this point many thanks to PATONA, who made the batteries available to me.

The 2400 mAh batteries from PATONA and BAXXTAR in the test

Basically, the batteries from PATONA and BAXXTAR are absolutely classic NP-FZ100 batteries. These have the typical form factor and are of above-average quality.

The plastic housing looks very good and stable.

Of course, the BAXXTAR 2400 mAh battery with its distinctive red housing is more striking.

To put it bluntly, PATONA and BAXXTAR probably don’t manufacture their NP-FZ100 batteries themselves, at least I don’t assume they do.

Like 99% of all providers in this area, they will rely on Asian suppliers, who are responsible for the general design, etc. The PATONA and BAXXTAR batteries are technically very similar. Likewise, I wouldn’t be surprised if other similar 2400 mAh batteries from other suppliers appeared on the market in the future.

The weight

I have now learned that the weight of NP-FZ100 batteries already says something about the capacity of the battery.

Heavy battery = more capacity. This doesn’t always have to be the case, but it tends to be the case here.

Furthermore, Sony’s own battery is clearly the heaviest. However, if we leave out the USB C chargeable NP-FZ100 batteries, then the new 2400 mAh models from PATONA and BAXXTAR are the heaviest!

I think this is very promising! It is interesting that the PATONA battery is slightly heavier than the BAXXTAR.

The test setup

I test NP-FZ100 batteries with what is called an electrical load. This allows me to discharge the battery in a controlled manner with a load of my choice.

The batteries are discharged to a voltage of 6.0V, which in my experience is +- the voltage at which the Sony cameras declare the battery empty.

There are at least two test runs here, one with 1.5A load and one with 0.2A. 1.5A corresponds to +- the maximum load of a NP-FZ100 battery in a camera when filming.

0.2A is more of a slow shooting.

The capacity

Coming to the most exciting part, what about capacity?

Let’s start with the most obvious, the Sony NP-FZ100 battery is still the best battery. However, the new 2400 mAh batteries from PATONA and BAXXTAR follow in 2nd-4th place.

In this test, the BAXXTAR battery performed better than the PATONA at low loads (photography) and the PATONA better at high loads (video).

However, the results were so close that this is due to the usual fluctuations.

But what can be clearly seen is the lead over the last generation NP-FZ100 batteries. The new BAXXTAR NP-FZ100 2400 mAh is visible in front of the BAXXTAR Pro NP-FZ100 2250mAh.

So we can see a definite increased capacity here.

Conclusion

The new 2400mAh NP-FZ100 batteries from BAXXTAR and PATONA finally close the gap to the original Sony battery!

So these offer +- the same capacity as the original from Sony, at a noticeably lower price.

The quality of the batteries is also impeccable! The housing of these is very high-quality and they worked without any problems in my Sony A1.

Would I rather recommend the BAXXTAR or PATONA 2400mAh battery? I claim both batteries are +- identical. Simply choose the battery that is better available/cheaper for you.

With these batteries, I see no reason to buy Sony’s own battery anymore. The performance is +- identical, but the price is lower.