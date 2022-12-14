The next-generation version of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” will be officially launched tomorrow (14th) on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5. It is completely free for players who have bought the game to upgrade. With the help of next-generation game consoles and PC hardware kinetic energy, it will It has brought overall improvements in game vision and performance, including support for ray tracing, faster data reading, integrated modules, etc., but I really don’t know what the actual difference is without comparing the experience.

Photo/ElAnalistaDeBits

YouTuber ElAnalistaDeBits tested the next-generation upgraded “The Witcher 3” for players on PS4, PS4 Pro, and PS5. The PS5 is also divided into two modes of operation: performance and ray tracing. From the 15-minute video, the PS5 version is obviously It looks much better than the PS4. The lighting, reflection and other materials are more detailed, and the reading speed is 10 times faster. However, when the ray tracing is turned on, the quality becomes lower, and the frame rate will be stuck at 30 fps, which is not stable.

The next generation of “The Witcher 3” provides dynamic 1440p image quality in PS5 light pursuit mode, but the average image quality will not be much better than 1080p, and smooth 30p will cause 1 to 3 frames to be lost in urban or dense areas; in performance mode It is the dynamic 4K picture quality, with an average of about 1548p. Although there is no ray tracing effect in this mode, the performance is not perfect, and it is about 50-60fps.

ElAnalistaDeBits also brought the comparison between Xbox Series X and PS5, PC (RTX 4080 | i9 12900K | 32GB DDR5). Some of the quality of Xbox Series X is higher than that of PS5, or sometimes vice versa. The average quality of the two is similar. PS5 game loading speed stands out.

Photo/ElAnalistaDeBits