Ariel Networks announced that the next-generation sci-fi MMO “Planet: Reboot” officially launched a full-platform public beta today (23rd). Players can enter the future world through dual platforms and PCs, and rebuild civilization with survivors. In addition, the official is preparing a series of activities at the same time, including signing in at the opening of the server, and unlocking multiple rewards after logging in to inject motivation into the survival journey of survivors.

2112 Defending the Glory of the Planet Reconstructing the Rules of Survival

The story of “Planet: Restart” tells that in 2112, the planet Gaia was invaded by the alien creature “Blue Eclipse” from 2.5 million light-years away, and the world order fell apart. After a long struggle, people were finally able to catch their breath and began to rebuild their homes. As a survivor, the player wakes up at this moment, and will face the alien species left on the planet, crack the conspiracy of the evil forces, and reveal the true face of the alien light years away. The fate of the planet will be continued by the player.

Although human beings suffered a complete defeat in the invasion of aliens, but inspired by alien technology, the technology of Gaia planet has made great leaps forward. The game provides survivors with seven types and dozens of high-tech weapons powered by future energy. Each weapon is equipped with two skills with different effects. Players can freely change weapons to try different combat methods. The combination of pets allows the survivors to show their talents and enjoy the ever-changing battle and passionate experience. In addition, the game provides a variety of PVP and PVE gameplay such as “multiplayer battle copy” and “team arena”, while experiencing the fun of cooperation and competition.

Multiple server opening gifts to help players survive the journey

In order to thank the players for their love and support, the official has prepared a series of exciting activities, including opening the server and signing in, logging in to unlock a lot of surprise rewards, and injecting motivation into the survival journey of survivors. Survivors can also go with their relatives and friends to unlock more gifts and challenges!

With the enthusiastic support of the survivors, “Planet: Reboot” has topped the iOS free download list on the afternoon of the opening pre-download! In order to thank the survivors for their enthusiasm, the official will issue an additional “climbing package” on the server, which contains 200 original crystals, to help the survivors start their 2112 future journey smoothly.

In the pre-order stage, “Planet: Reboot” has attracted the enthusiastic attention of the majority of players. The number of pre-orders has exceeded 1.5 million, and the final stage reward “Silver Vortex·Starry Sky” limited weapon appearance will be unlocked. With the official launch of the game, players only need to log in to the game to receive pre-order rewards such as “Pet Calling Coupon Gift Pack”, “Virtual Landscaping Platform”, “Region-Exclusive Black Pineapple Backpack Pendant (Store Pre-order Only)”, hurry up and bring supplies Start a series of adventure stories!

Invite 911 to endorse the local celestial group to be with you

The songs of the local group “Nine One One” are always full of surprises, and they like to challenge various music styles, which complement the cool future sci-fi style of “Planet: Reboot”. The system also coincides with the brotherhood of “Nine One One”! In the crisis-ridden end times, “Jiuyiyi” will show the way of survival together with the players. Only by uniting together can we overcome difficulties and continue to write the fate of the planet!

Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos Blessing Complete CG Released for the First Time

“Planet: Reboot” is the first Dolby Atmos (Dolby Atmos) game product released simultaneously on PC and dual platforms. In the CG animation film for “Planet: Reboot” by Platige Image, Poland’s leading animation studio.

In the CG animation film, the planet Gaia has been gradually eroded by the alien creature “blue eclipse” after the heroic winter battle, leaving only dilapidated homes. The survivors who struggled to survive rely on each other and fight together . At this time, an assembled team is collecting energy materials in the ruins of the formerly prosperous city, and it was never imagined that danger is approaching quietly.

“Planet: Reboot” (PC/iOS/Android) has been officially launched, more information and event information will continue to be released, survivors can lock the official fan group. Hurry up to download the game, and join us in 2112 to reconstruct the rules of survival!