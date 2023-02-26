[The following content is the original text of the information provided by the manufacturer]
2112 Defending the Glory of the Planet Reconstructing the Rules of Survival
Although human beings suffered a complete defeat in the invasion of aliens, but inspired by alien technology, the technology of Gaia planet has made great leaps forward. The game provides survivors with seven types and dozens of high-tech weapons powered by future energy. Each weapon is equipped with two skills with different effects. Players can freely change weapons to try different combat methods. The combination of pets allows the survivors to show their talents and enjoy the ever-changing battle and passionate experience. In addition, the game provides a variety of PVP and PVE gameplay such as “multiplayer battle copy” and “team arena”, while experiencing the fun of cooperation and competition.
Multiple server opening gifts to help players survive the journey
In order to thank the players for their love and support, the official has prepared a series of exciting activities, including opening the server and signing in, logging in to unlock a lot of surprise rewards, and injecting motivation into the survival journey of survivors. Survivors can also go with their relatives and friends to unlock more gifts and challenges!
Invite 911 to endorse the local celestial group to be with you
Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos Blessing Complete CG Released for the First Time
In the CG animation film, the planet Gaia has been gradually eroded by the alien creature “blue eclipse” after the heroic winter battle, leaving only dilapidated homes. The survivors who struggled to survive rely on each other and fight together . At this time, an assembled team is collecting energy materials in the ruins of the formerly prosperous city, and it was never imagined that danger is approaching quietly.