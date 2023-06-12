The next Google Pixel 8 Pro is said to have a more powerful camera sensor

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro

In addition to supporting the latest AI assistant function, the selling point of Google Pixel mobile phone is also the reason why many people like it because of its powerful camera performance. Whistleblower Kamila Wojciechowska revealed through Android Authority that Google wants to significantly upgrade the content of the next-generation flagship Pixel 8 Pro camera, including the use of the Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor, which is the same level as the Galaxy S22 and S23. Compared with the ISOCELL GN1 that has been used since Pixel 6, the new generation of CMOS has 35% more light input, which improves low-light shooting performance and supports advanced functions such as 8K/30p and Staggered HDR.

According to Wojciechowska, both Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will use GN2 CMOS, but the Pro model will have a unique ToF sensor to enhance autofocus performance, and will use Sony IMX787 64MP CMOS, which is the main camera of Pixel 7a today, The ultra-wide-angle camera placed on Pixel 8 Pro is a great improvement compared to the current 12MP IMX386. The Pixel 8’s ultra-wide-angle camera will continue to use the IMX386, but Google seems to be replacing it with a wider-angle lens. As for the selfie camera and telephoto camera, there is no news of changes for the time being. Finally, there is a part that says that Google Pixel 8 Pro will add a temperature sensor. Wojciechowska said that this will not be applied to the shooting function.

In addition to the hardware, the software part will also be upgraded. Wojciechowska said that Google is planning to update the native camera app to allow users to adjust the depth of field in the “Cinematic” shooting mode. In addition, there will be an “Adaptive torch (Adaptive torch)” function to automatically adjust the output power of the fill light to reduce overexposed images.