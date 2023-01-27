Home Technology The next holiday is Valentine’s Day! The 4th Festival will be held in Splatoon 3! -funglr Games
Update data Ver.2.1.0 released on January 18, 2023 (Wednesday) Nintendo Switch with many adjustments ” Splatoon 3 ” To change primary weapons and equipment, trywrongHow to fight not many people say? Speaking of the places where the results of the usual territorial battles, bankara races, and salmon runs can be fully displayed, it is “festival“Yes. The third session will be held in 2023”What’s your favorite flavor?Spicy vs Sweet vs Sour“The grand ceremony, The “Sweet” team wins!The screenwriter is a “spicy” team, so the result is bitter, no, yespainyes, butrevengeThe opportunity is coming soon! The 4th festival of “Splatoon 3” is decided!

what kind of chocolate do you like The fourth holiday is Valentine’s Day!

After all chocolate is this!Bitter vs Milk vs White
“Splatoon 3” 4th FestivalFebruary 11, 2023 (Sat) 9:00 – February 13, 2023 (Mon) 9:00It has been decided that speaking of mid-February, both boys and girls will beValentine’s DayExcited, but this holiday seems to be related to Valentine’s Day. The theme of the fourth art festival is “After all chocolate is this!Bitter vs Milk vs White“Yes! Even if you say chocolate in one bite, it is a difficult problem because there are various tastes and flavors. It makes people feel the bitterness of adults “bitter taste“Chocolate, sweet and rich”milkTaste “chocolate, still a little different”White“Chocolate, which chocolate do you prefer? At the festival, the color of the ink is determined by which faction you vote for, but I’m also curiousInk when you select “White”What changes. organized by ” Yobi FestivalFriday, February 3, 2023 at 17:00After receiving Fes T from voting, you can get 1 ” Hollagai “, which can be used in the lobby draw. Of course, the number of conch shells obtained this timeIt will also affect the outcome of the festival,So when the “Yobi Festival” starts, hurry up and vote to get more conch shells! Check out the official website of “Splatoon 3”!

