The next season of Destiny 2 seems to be taking us beneath the waves – Destiny 2: Lightfall

In a few weeks, Bungie will release the next season of Destiny 2. While we already knew it was going to be called Season of the Deep, and since Destiny is such an expansive universe, there’s no way of knowing exactly what that name refers to, but now that the key art has been revealed, it’s clear we should all take it literally. think.

Because the key art shows what appears to be three Guardians, all outfitted in what appears to be a dug-up from Atlantis, floating in the ocean in what appears to be a very large sea monster. In the image, we also see the return of the character Sloan, suggesting that this season will bring back Titan, since Moon was pulled from the game and added to the Destiny Content Vault years ago.

Otherwise, Bungie revealed that Season of the Deep will arrive on May 23, which means it’s less than three weeks away from its debut.

In other Destiny 2 news, the upcoming season will add new Strand Aspects, a better way to activate Deepsight, Exotic armor focus tweaks, Raid weapon quality of life tweaks, Bounty updates, new Trials of Osiris rewards, and more.