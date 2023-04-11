Home Technology The next Star Wars Celebration will be in Japan…2025 – Gamereactor
The Star Wars Celebration event took place over the long Easter weekend, and boy did the goods get delivered on the Star Wars side. Whether it’s upcoming movies and series, trailers, cast reveals, and more, Star Wars fans have got their fill at the convention in London. But what’s next for Star Wars Celebration, and where will the next show take place?

The answer to this question is Japan…2025. As Disney revealed, Star Wars Celebration will return April 18-20, 2025, and will be in Japan. No additional info on the host city or venue, which means we’ll just have to wait until sometime in 2024 to share those details, but anyway, if you’re interested in heading to the Land of the Rising Sun for some sci-fi news, you know when to book flight.

