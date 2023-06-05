The next version of macOS Sonoma will be able to use iPhone gadgets directly

Apple

Apple’s WWDC annual developer conference was not absent, and it was officially announced that the latest version of macOS Sonoma will be updated with gadgets as the main focus. In the future, Mac computer users will be able to pull the corresponding widgets of each app to the desktop in the exclusive widget gallery just like the iPhone, and can make good use of the larger screen to place them arbitrarily.

Even better, through the interconnection ecology, users can place the gadgets that can be directly in the iPhone into the Mac system, without the need for a ported version, and even without the need for the Mac to install the app. The on-stage demonstration took the Tesla app as an example. Users can start the car remotely through the gadget on the Mac screen, without having to take out the phone to operate.

Hello Hong Kong! Apple has added Hong Kong’s famous skyline scenery to macOS Sonoma’s native screen saver image selection, not only allowing Hong Kong users to see familiar images, but also allowing more people around the world to see them.

