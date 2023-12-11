The next Zelda should be completely different

An interview with the director and producer of the series resulted in new statements about the next Zelda series offshoot. The next part should take a different direction than the last ones.

Image: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was a novelty in the series in that it was the first direct successor to a main part. It tells the story of Breath of the Wild continued. Although the two games sold extremely well and received very high ratings from the press, those responsible are certain in an interview with Gamespot that they want to explore other avenues with a new part.

This should also give some fans hope. The open formula of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom wasn’t popular with everyone. Previous installments in the series placed greater focus on complex dungeons. And features like breaking weapons and a stamina bar weren’t to everyone’s liking.

Director Hidemaro Fujibayashi gave the reason that there was a fear of just repeating things if you cut out features Tears of the Kingdom would be reused in a new part. The goal of a Zelda title is “to create something new„.

Eiji Aonuma, producer of the series, added that they are planning a direct sequel Tears of the Kingdom The Zelda team didn’t want it anyway because it would be a continuation of a sequel. The possibilities of what you can do in the world of Breath of the Wild still could have done, be with Tears of the Kingdom been fully exhausted. That’s why there is no DLC – the story has now been completely told.

When is the next Zelda coming?

Answering this question would probably be the most exciting thing that could currently come out of the mouth of a Zelda developer. Unfortunately the question remains unanswered. Since Tears of the Kingdom was only released this year, a new part is not expected in the near future anyway. There are usually several years between two Zelda titles. However, it would be entirely possible that further information about the successor to the Nintendo Switch would also provide an outlook on the future of the franchise. Zelda fans won’t be left without food for the next few years, after all, Nintendo has announced a Zelda film.

What do you want for a new Zelda?

What: Gamespot

Share this: Facebook

X

