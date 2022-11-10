In view of the World Cup 2022 in Qatarscheduled for November 20 (who there is our tv guide, soundbar and other useful accessories)there are news also coming in the world of NFTs: Sorare, the startup that invented fantasy football combined with the blockchain in 2018, has just announced the arrival of its Global Cup 22.

The company has signed a new partnership with 18 tournament teams (and also welcomed Leo Messi come ambassador), whose players can be used by players from all over the world to compete against each other in a specific tournament and also in custom tournamentsperhaps organized with a small group of friends.

An example of the ranking of the cards of the various players involved in the 2022 World Cup

How Sorare Global Cup 22 works and what to win

The teams present, many of which “have signed a long-term partnership, which will go beyond the conclusion of the tournament”, are ArgentinaBelgium, Cameroon, Canada, Costa Rica, Croatia, France, Wales, GermanyGhana, Morocco, Holland, Poland, Qatar, Serbia, SpainUnited States and Tunisia.

The registered in Sorare (it starts from here) they will be able to field their team using the cards of 8 of the players belonging to these 18 teams and compete for prizes after each matchday of the World Cup, depending on the position in the standings: new special edition and limited edition digital cards, collectibles, merchandising, autographed shirtsmatch tickets and real-world experiences connected to their favorites.

As always, subscribers (called managers) create teams of 8 players with a budget of 100 points (the cards have different costs depending on who they represent), then each player is evaluated based on his real performance and the probability that his national team will move on to the next phase of the World Cup. And that’s how it is you decide who won and who lost a match and you go to make up the ranking. As in fantasy football, but with NFTs.

What can be played starting from Sorare

Sorare, which now has over 2 million registered users in 185 countries around the world, it combines collectible digital cards not only with fantasy football, but with many other sports: since its foundation it has entered into agreements with over 300 sports organizations, including the NBA for basketballthe MLB for baseballthe German Bundesliga e obviously the Italian Serie A.

