Technology

by admin
Ben Lyons – Gamereactor.cn

It turns out that people really, really love Netflix action series The Night Agent, as the streaming service has now revealed that the show has become one of the platform’s highest-grossing series to date.

As the Netflix top 10 chart reveals, we see The Night Agent has racked up 515 million hours watched, and that’s in about 21 days, which means it has a week left to complete its streaming stats The first 28 days of data.

For comparison, The Witcher: Season 1 is currently ahead of just The Night Agent at 541 million hours, followed by Lucifer: Season 5 at 569 million hours, followed by Stranger Things: Season 3 at 582 million hours.

The way it’s going, The Night Agent will be able to knock some of these shows off the charts, and maybe even close the gap with Bridgerton at No. 4 and No. 5 on the chart, each committed to In seasons 1 and 2 of the series.

