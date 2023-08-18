The Nimbustor series of NAS Asustor does evolve, Gen2 arrives

Asustor presents the evolution of the Nimbustor series and announces the Gen2 NAS, which will be available in both the two-bay and four-bay versions.

the new Nimbustor Gen2 can count on the high performance that the quad-core processor Intel Celeron N5105 with operating frequency up to 2.9 GHz it is able to offer. While 4 GB of DDR4-2933 memory, expandable up to 16 GB, guarantee in perspective the possibility of exploiting the potential of these NAS. Even in areas such as, for example, those of virtualization and video surveillance.

Evolution of Asustor’s Nimbustor series

The main novelty introduced on the new Nimbustor Gen2, however, is that relating to the presence of ben quattro slot M.2 PCIe 3.0 for NVMe SSD drives. Used for ultra-high speed data storage, either as a cache or both, for performance and flexibility. For connectivity there are two 2.5 Gigabit ports with support for Link Aggregation and SMB Multichannel technologies. They enable read speeds of up to 576MB/s and write speeds of up to 566MB/s with SMB Multichannel.

The three doors supplied

Furthermore, the new Nimbustor Gen2 are equipped with three USB 3.2 Gen2x1 ports, capable of guaranteeing transfer rates up to 10 Gbps. Therefore ideal for connecting external expansion units and/or external SSDs. Thanks to the presence of an HDMI port and the support of 4K H.265 10-bit decoding managed by the GPU integrated in the CPU, the models are also ideal for home entertainment and video editing.

Nimbustor Gen2, the newest addition to Asustor’s Nimbustor series

To allow optimal dissipation of the heat, Asustor has also intervened on the chassis of the Nibustor Gen2. Unlike their predecessors, they now feature a series of additional holes capable of further improving air circulation. In addition to preventing the mass memories from overheating, to the full advantage of their reliability and duration. As far as the operating system is concerned, they rely on the tried and tested ADM 4.2, which now also offers a new quick start guide.

