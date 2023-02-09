Home Technology The Nintendo Direct press conference announced that “Splash 3” will launch an expansion ticket, bringing players back to the happy hometown! | XFastest News
In the early hours of this morning, Nintendo held a Nintendo Direct conference on YouTube, which brought new news about “Splatoon 3” to players. “Splatoon 3” will be released today Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass (Splatoon 3 expansion Tickets), bringing more game content to players.

The expansion ticket launched this time will be updated in two phases. The first phase will unlock Shangxing City in the first generation of “Splatoon”. Players can reach Shangxing City through the previously unopened subway. Players in Shangxing City will see To the familiar street scenes and clerks in the past, but there will also be new clerks joining, players can look forward to it.

In the second stage, a new single-player game content will be launched, with “octopus” as the protagonist of the content, and there is not much information about the rest.

Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass (Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass) is officially on sale today, and the price is 3,000 yen. The first phase of the update will be in the spring of 2023, and there is currently no announcement schedule for the second wave of updates. Interested players You can go to the official website to watch detailed information.

