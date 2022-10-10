The center of Matera is equipped with a 1.5-meter telescope opening the main mirror, designed to receive the signals that are sent by a laser to the geodynamic satellites that orbit the Earth thousands of kilometers high. In practice, these are completely passive satellites such as the Japanese Ajisai, hydrangea in Italian, used by the group of scientists we are talking about, which reflect the signal coming to them from the ground. A sphere sprinkled with reflecting mirrors in a nutshell.

They are used to keep an eye on the shape of the Earth, constantly measuring the distance to the satellite. In Matera, an ad hoc system capable of sending single photons, the particles of light, is used instead of the usual laser.

The five-year work in the end gives the desired result and, in the midst of a lot of “noise” due to other sources, the single photons sent from Matera return to the telescope of the Center itself and can also be characterized. It is the proof that we were looking for outside the laboratory and the paths of the individual researchers are divided, but the research continues and indeed the spin-off ThinkQuantum is created between the research group of the University of Padua and Officina Stellare, a company that builds telescopes among the more advanced and recently listed on the Italian Stock Exchange Aim, specialized in secure communication systems.

A branch of quantum astrophysics also starts, in which the single photons of light arriving from the most distant celestial objects are counted, which also involves the Galileo National Telescope, in the Canary Islands. While the research continues therefore, investigating the relationship between gravitation and quantum as well as much more practical aspects, such as the development of a secure Internet network, today a Research Center on Quantum Technologies is active in Padua, which brings together physicists, chemists, engineers and mathematicians. .

The only real drawback of this beautiful adventure, which will certainly reserve other satisfactions to the participants, is the fact that the European Space Agency has not been able to seize this all-European opportunity, in fact, rejecting the proposal for an ad hoc satellite put forward by the group one. ten years ago.