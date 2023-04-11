The sixth City Pitch at the #believeinyourself Challenge, Austria’s largest startup competition, will take place in Salzburg. On Wednesday, April 26th, seven start-up companies from the fields of culture, media and entertainment will be appearing at the Gusswerk Salzburg.

Register here to be a spectator at the event. The winning startup will then compete in Vienna on May 24 against the winners of the other city pitches for the title “Startup of the Year 2023”. The winning teams of the city pitches will also receive a cash prize of EUR 1,000 from Erste Bank and Sparkasse as well as two annual licenses for wîse upthe digital platform for education and training for Austria’s economy.

The nominated startups

OCTAVE

The Linz startup OKTAV wants to help its customers refine their piano playing. Users can play more than 20,000 licensed pieces of music here on all kinds of devices. The system adapts to the skills of the users. Both beginners and advanced users should be able to benefit from it.

hublz

Inspiring a new audience for art and culture and thus making a lasting contribution to strengthening the cultural offerings of a region: That is the vision of hublz from Upper Austria. In an app, the startup combines analogue cultural offers with smartphones. This should make it possible to convey the offers even more effectively and digitally than ever using interactive elements such as outdoor scavenger hunts and indoor adventure rooms.

Hochzeit.click

At the young Viennese company Hochzeits.click the name says it all: the start-up puts engaged couples in contact with the right service providers on a platform. Soon-to-be married couples should be able to find everything they need for their dream wedding on the portal. The platform is free for newlyweds, but service providers must pay to be listed on the startup’s website.

CityRiddler

Get to know a city and all its sights with interactive puzzles on an app: This is the concept of the Viennese startup CityRiddler. The young company wants to offer its customers individual, interest-based city adventures. On the app, they should receive exciting information about the cities and at the same time the chance to guess.

arplace.io

The Upper Austrian startup arplace.io is developing a social media network for augmented reality (AR) in which users and companies can create content on a platform, project it into reality and share it with each other. Users should have the opportunity to use the application of the young company to display georeferenced digital objects and experiences in reality. They should then be able to use and experience them on a tablet or smartphone.

MovieShots

Converting moments from famous films into NFTs and enabling collectors to own them: That is the concept of MovieShots, a start-up company from Liechtenstein. Each MovieShot consists of only a few seconds. The startup has entered into exclusive licensing agreements, giving it sole authority to distribute the NFTs. The digital proof of ownership should also include a say in the company.

Papillon

With AI, the Viennese startup Papillon wants to support artists and creative people in becoming visible and thus earning a living. The startup is developing a tool that aims to offer art lovers a unique and personalized discovery experience. It not only shows the works of the artists, but also gives insights into their personalities, inspirations and themes.​

Die Jury in Salzburg

The startups compete again in front of a top-class jury. This decides which start-up company will make it into the final of the #believeinyourself challenge. The jury members are:

1,000 euros await the City Pitch winner and, of course, advancement to the final! There, the prize money of 10,000 euros and a PR package worth 10,000 euros are at stake.

-> All further information on the #believeinyourself Challenge 2023 can be found here