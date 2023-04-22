The nominated startups from Smart Fashion, Sports & Lifestyle

The #believeinyourself Challenge, Austria’s largest startup competition, will be held in Kitzbühel on Wednesday, May 3rd. The eighth City Pitch of the event series will take place on this day in the K3-KitzKongress. Six start-up companies from the fields of Smart Fashion, Sports & Lifestyle pitch here.

Register here to be a spectator at the event. The winning startup will then compete in Vienna on May 24 against the winners of the other city pitches for the title “Startup of the Year 2023”. The winning teams of the city pitches will also receive a cash prize from Erste Bank and Sparkasse in the amount of 1,000 euros as well as two annual licenses for wîse up, the digital platform for training and further education of the Austrian Chambers of Commerce. wîse up offers more than 15,000 innovative learning content in the form of videos, interactive formats, texts and webinars that are suitable for EPU, startups, SMEs and corporates.

The nominated startups

Radish

The Viennese startup Radish has set itself the goal of making cycling as easy as possible for its customers. That is why the young company has dedicated itself to the field of bicycle maintenance. Radish wants to offer the easiest and quickest possible access to bike services.

Sparcs

A social network for fitness and health – that’s what the young Viennese company Sparcs offers. The startup’s platform synchronizes more than 30 apps from these areas with each other. This should enable users to plan, share and track various activities with their circle of friends. They should also be able to build up a network of new friends.

Wependio

Wependio from Tyrol sees itself as a social platform for travel and experiences. The startup’s app is intended to serve as a source of inspiration for vacations. Members can share their experiences with the community here. You can also create your own vacation schedule in the application. This also includes the booking of hotels and experiences.

MONTREET

The Viennese outdoor fashion label MONTREET is committed to the principle of sustainability. The young company makes sure that only environmentally friendly materials are used in its clothing. MONTREET also relies heavily on the circular economy. The company combines functionality with designs by local artists.

tomorrow golf

Environmentally friendly golf balls: This is the niche that the Upper Austrian startup tomorrow golf focuses on. The company wants to take action against the environmental pollution caused by lost golf balls and, together with partners, collects them from golf clubs throughout Europe. Damaged balls are recycled tomorrow golf.

Under the Hours

Handmade lingerie that feels comfortable on the skin – that’s what the Viennese startup Under the Hours promises. The products of the young company consist of natural materials such as natural fibers and cellulose fibers. They are biodegradable, breathable and environmentally friendly.

The jury in Kitzbühel

The startups compete again in front of a top-class jury. This decides which start-up company will make it into the final of the #believeinyourself challenge. The jury members are:

1,000 euros await the City Pitch winner and, of course, advancement to the final! There, the prize money of 10,000 euros and a PR package worth 10,000 euros are at stake.

