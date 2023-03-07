Nubia

In the past two years, Nubia, which has found a different way out for the immature under-screen camera on e-sports mobile phones, obviously believes that this type of technology has developed enough to be applied to flagships with mainstream positioning. The Z50 Ultra they announced today uses the brand’s fourth-generation off-screen camera technology. The pixel density of the selfie camera area is 400ppi. It has a UDC Pro+ chip specially used to drive the screen display, which can realize 1×1 independent pixel drive. The 16MP camera under the panel has a composite pixel size of 2.24μm and an f/2.0 aperture. The selfie and video effects are said to be significantly improved over the previous generation.

The size of the OLED screen used by the Z50 Ultra is 6.8 inches, with a resolution of 2,480×1,116, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and supports 1,440Hz PWM dimming and off-screen fingerprints. In terms of appearance, Founder seems to have become the main style of Nubia this year. Following the Red Magic 8 Pro, the body lines of the Z50 Ultra are also very tough. Moreover, its rear camera area is also made into a grille-like style, which further increases the visual layering. The weight of the device is 228g and the thickness is 8.3mm. There is an independent mute lever on the side of the machine (which can be set as a camera shortcut), and the phone also has built-in dual speakers, X-axis linear motor and infrared remote control module.

Not surprisingly, this product is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a battery of 5,000mAh, and supports 80W wired charging. Among the three cameras behind it, the 64MP main camera (Sony IMX787 photoreceptor) still uses the 35mm focal length that the brand has been insisting on in recent years, the lens aperture is f/1.6, and it is also supported by optical anti-vibration. In addition, there is an 85mm 64MP periscope portrait telephoto (OmniVision OV64B), and a 50MP 14mm ultra-wide-angle camera (Samsung JN1).

Nubia Z50 Ultra will provide four models of 8+256, 12+256, 12+512 and 16+1TB, priced between RMB 3,999 and 5,999, and it will be pre-sold in mainland China from now on. The Neovision Glass audio-visual AR glasses previously released at MWC also debuted today. It has a 79g body and supports magnetic lenses. After connecting to the playback device through DisplayPort, it can provide users with a 120-inch 1,920×1,080 virtual screen. The price of this product is 2,999 RMB, and it will be officially released in April this year.