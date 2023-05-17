The number of reports of cybercrime continues to rise sharply

60,195 cybercrime cases were reported in 2022. A third of them could be cleared up. Almost half are scams on the internet.

The number of reports in the cybercrime area continued to rise massively in 2022. After 46,179 reported offenses in 2021, this number was already 60,195 in the previous year. Around a third of these cases – 33.9 percent – were resolved. This was announced by Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) on Tuesday at a joint press conference with the Director General for Public Security, Franz Ruf, and the Federal Criminal Police Office Director Andreas Holzer in Vienna. Karner attributed the increase not only to the ever-increasing digitization but also to the increased willingness of victims to report crimes.

“Almost half of the reported cases are fraud offenses on the Internet,” said the interior minister. There were also strong increases in hacker attacks and hate on the Internet, with the number of ads under the Prohibition Act also rising sharply. As an example, Karner brought up a subject by Anne Frank that downplayed the Holocaust, which was found on the mobile phone of an eleven or twelve-year-old.

Higher penalties for hackers

The Minister of the Interior referred to the planned tightening of the law and the planned criminal service reform, which is to be implemented this year. The penalties for hackers are to be increased, the assessment for this was completed in April. He hopes and assumes that the amendment to the law will be passed in the fall.

Karner welcomed the announcement by Justice Minister Alma Zadic (Greens) that she intended to incorporate the tightening of penalties for depicting abuse by minors. The criticism was mainly directed against the fact that the tightening would also or primarily affect many underage perpetrators – for example, because it is punishable if a 14-year-old gets an explicit photo of his 13-year-old girlfriend on his cell phone. “We want the law to be a big hit,” said Karner.

Strengthen training in the cyber area

On the one hand, the criminal service reform is about expanding the cybercrime competence center C4 in the Federal Criminal Police Office to ultimately 120 officers. “But we also need broad-based expertise,” explained the Minister of the Interior. The competence for IT investigations should therefore also be strengthened in the district police headquarters.

Then there is the training. Among other things, the Minister of the Interior addressed the Cyber-HAK in Tamsweg, to which a similar school in Horn is to be added in the autumn, which should also be conducive to the recruitment of additional investigative specialists. Ruf emphasized the need to secure the expertise of external forces for cyber investigations. For this purpose, special contract schemes have now been implemented and the remuneration of these specialists can be adapted to the scheme of the private sector.

“The most important thing is self-protection”

“But the most important thing is self-protection,” said Karner. “It goes without saying that everyone locks their apartment when they leave it. But they don’t do that on the internet.” A lot of effort is therefore put into prevention: as examples, the Minister of the Interior named a roadshow in Lower Austria with the Federation of Industry and the Chamber of Commerce to educate companies, the project “Safe Together” and the project “Under 18”, in which the Federal Criminal Police Office, the Interior and the Ministry of Education specifically target children and young people. Among other things, this involves raising awareness of criminal behavior.

