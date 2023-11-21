The numbers that social media didn’t want you to see: in Italy there are 724 moderators for 110 million accounts

At the question “how many moderators do you employ?” and to the even more precise “how many moderators are there who speak Italian?”, for years the managers of more or less all social networks have responded more or less in the same way, between “we prefer not to divulge this data” or “we don’t divulge these information” or also “we don’t have this type of data for individual countries”.

There was some exceptions (as we told here few years ago), but in general, being a moderator of social platforms is a job that is preferred to be kept somewhat in the shadows. Because it’s a difficult, tiring and stressful work but at the same time important, delicate and fundamental.

The ballet of figures on monthly users

This secrecy has largely ended thanks to the arrival of the Digital Services Actthe law that regulates the operations of social networks in the territory of the European Union (here we explained how) and also obliges them to disseminate periodic reports on content moderation and on the human staff employed for this purpose.

The early versions of these reportspublished between the end of October and mid-November by all the platforms touched by the DSA, finally allow us to know precisely not only the overall number of moderators but also the detail of how many there are for a single country or for a single language. And to realize how much of this very complicated work is done by people and how much is delegated to artificial intelligence.

Before seeing these numbers, a consideration on another number: the monthly userswhich is the parameter on which social networks base their value and on which companies decide advertising investments. Now that they are forced to put them down in black and white, social networks seem decidedly more conservative and less inclined to let bombastic figures circulate: for Italy, both LinkedIn and Twitter declare just over 5 million active users per month compared to over 18 million estimated so far, while Meta claims to have a total of 36 million, compared to the approximately 35 million estimated for Facebook and the approximately 31 million estimated for Instagram so far (it was never clear whether they needed to be added or not).

Leafing through the cards (at the bottom of the page, direct links to see them)the most coherent ones seemed to us YouTube e TikTok: the approximately 40 million and approximately 20 million monthly users declared respectively by the two platforms are entirely in line with estimates.

Social networks: how many moderators are there in Italy?

As for the heart of the various reports, it is a disheartening and slow-beating heart: throughout the European Union, the moderators of the main social networks who understand Italian (attention: not necessarily Italians) are just 724. For everyone, in total. Just over 700 people moderated content on 6 of the most popular sites in our country.

Put another way: 724 people to moderate the contents posted on 6 sites which have a total of approximately monthly 110 million accounts active. Even considering inevitable overlaps, it is a striking disproportion.

In detail: they are 430 moderators for Italian on TikTok179 for the two Meta platforms, 91 for YouTube, 13 for LinkedIn and just 2 (yes, only two) for Twitter, which is now called the proportions: Meta has one moderator capable of understanding Italian for every 200 thousand Italian users, LinkedIn has one for every 400 thousand users, YouTube stands at 1 for every 440 thousand users. At the two extremes there are TikTok and Twitter: the ByteDance platform, although harshly criticized, does almost 10 times better than the competition, with 1 moderator for every 46 thousand Italian users; that of the chirps, with little surprise (here the balance sheet after one year of Musk’s treatment), is even 1 moderator for every 2.6 million users. This concept is worth reiterating: on Twitter there are only 2 moderators who understand Italian compared to 5.1 million Italian users active every month.

In short, as we understand: the road to correct and effective moderation is still long, uphill and definitely not easy. Because if it is true that AI can help a lot in this field, it is equally true that they cannot do everything on their own, that they often make mistakes and that human intervention is still decisive and decisive. Or at least it would be, if there were more humans doing this delicate work.

For further information, the full documents (almost all in PDF): LinkedIn | Meta | TikTok | Twitter | YouTube |

