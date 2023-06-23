The NVME SSD with the lowest power consumption, the SK hynix Gold P31 in the test

The SSD can have a big impact on the battery life of a notebook! 1W more or less can sometimes decide hours of runtime.

But which is the NVME SSD with the lowest power consumption but still good performance? For a long time, the SK hynix Gold P31 was an absolute insider tip when it comes to good energy efficiency.

There was only one problem, the SK hynix Gold P31 was not available in Europe. However, the P31 has recently been available to order from Amazon and at a reasonably fair price.

Let’s make it short, yes the SK hynix Gold P31 is really as good and economical as everyone says! More about this in the test.

The SK hynix Gold P31 under test

The SK hynix Gold P31 is a very classic M.2 NVME SSD in 2280 format. However, SK hynix does a lot right when presenting the SSD!

First of all, the packaging looks very valuable and almost completely recyclable. There is only a plastic bag around the SSD, which is also said to be completely biodegradable. For me that’s not an absolute selling point, but better that way than with too much plastic.

But the SSD itself also looks valuable. We have a black PCB with this one, with a chic and elaborate sticker.

The technique

The SK hynix Gold P31 is currently available in three versions, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB.

500GB

1TB

2TB

writing

3500 MB/s

3500 MB/s

3500 MB/s

reading

3100 MB/s

3200 MB/s

3200 MB/s

As usual, the two large versions should be a bit faster than the small 500GB version. But there aren’t big differences on paper, only 100MB/s more writing.

All versions rely on TLC NAND, from SK Hynix. This is already a special feature. Most SSDs rely on NAND from Kioxia or Micron, which offer their storage to all smaller manufacturers. Samsung and SK Hynix also manufacture their own NAND, but this is only found on their respective SSDs.

The NAND from SK Hynix is ​​generally considered very good! Although we only have the 128 layer NAND here and not the completely new 176 layer NAND, as you can find it on the Solidigm P44 Pro, it can still be described as good.

Info Solidigm = SK Hynix

On the controller side, something “unique” is also used, the Hynix ACNT038. Among other things, this is said to be responsible for the high energy efficiency.

PCIe 3.0 only

The SK hynix Gold P31 is a PCIe 3.0 SSD. In itself, this is rather a bit sad in 2023. PCIe 4.0 SSDs and slowly even 5.0 SSDs are actually standard here.

However, the P31 is not trimmed for performance. This SSD doesn’t try to be the fastest, but to deliver good performance with lower power consumption.

So don’t expect absolute high-end performance here.

The test system

The following test system is used for the following benchmarks

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WIFI

16GB RAM

Windows 11 Pro 22H2

Theoretical tests

We start the test with an absolute classic among the memory benchmarks, CrystalDiskMark 8. First of all, let’s look at the data rates, starting with the reading values.

The SK hynix Gold P31 achieved 3601 MB/s reading and 3479 MB/s writing. This noticeably exceeds the manufacturer’s specification and is close to the PCIe 3.0 limit.

Of course, 3600 MB/s in 2023 is less impressive, the SSD falls behind even the cheap PCI 4.0 models.

However, what worries me a little more are the values ​​for the access times and IOPS, which are quite bad here!

However, CrystalDiskMark tends to be a bit “choosy” depending on the controller, which we can also see in the very poor performance of the Samsung SSDs.

In addition to CrystalDiskMark, there are other benchmark tools. Let’s start with AS SSD, which presents us with a score in addition to the data rates.

Here we also see a manageably good performance of the SSD. This places itself at the lower end of the test field, even behind the Crucial P3.

However, AS SSD is moderately well optimized for modern SSDs.

In Anvil’s Storage Utilities, the P31 is again one of the better PCIe 3.0 SSDs.

PC Mark

PC-Mark tries to simulate everyday applications, such as office applications, games, etc., in its storage benchmark.

There are two tests here, the “Quick” and the “Full” version. The “full” version uses larger file sizes, so SSDs with a poorer write speed or aggressive disk cache perform worse here.

In the PC Mark test, the P31 performs in the middle of the PCIe 3.0 SSDs. This sits between the FireCuda 520 and the Kioxia EXCERIA Plus. Exciting, the Crucial P3 beats the P31 here.

3D Mark SSD Test

Let’s also take a look at the 3D Mark SSD test. In contrast to other tests, this one doesn’t just simply measure the data rates, etc., it also simulates the loading of real games (with their game data, etc.).

The 3D Mark SSD test tests the following:

Loading Battlefield™ V from launch to the main menu.

Loading Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 from launch to the main menu.

Loading Overwatch® from launch to the main menu.

Recording a 1080p gameplay video at 60 FPS with OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) while playing Overwatch®.

Installing The Outer Worlds® from the Epic Games Launcher.

Saving game progress in The Outer Worlds®.

Copying the Steam folder for Counter-Strike®: Global Offensive from an external SSD to the system drive.

This makes the 3D Mark SSD even more practical than many other tests.

Pleasing performance for the SK hynix Gold P31. So this one is clearly the best PCIe 3.0 SSD. Of course we can argue about how much this says, but especially if your PC/notebook doesn’t support PCIe 4.0 yet, it won’t be much faster than with the SK hynix Gold P31.

Final Fantasy Endwalker

The Final Fantasy Endwalker benchmark is actually intended to measure the graphics performance of a system, but it also shows the loading times. This is actually quite reproducible!

This is also a great benchmark for SSDs, as long as the CPU and GPU are the same across all tests (which is the case here).

Here the P31 places itself in the middle of the PCIe 3.0 SSDs, between the Samsung 970 EVO and the KIOXIA EXCERIA Plus.

WinRAR Test

Finally, let’s copy two large archives to the SSD, which we then unpack from it.

File Pack A – Installing Tiny Tina’s Wonderland Approx. 52GB File Pack B – Installing Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, Total War Warhammer 3 and GW2 Approx. 231 GB

No surprises in this test. I was perhaps a little positively surprised with file package B, because the SSD performs quite well here. The SSD doesn’t seem to have an extremely aggressive write cache.

write cache?

The SK hynix Gold P31 also has an SLC write cache. Even modern TLC can rarely be written at more than maybe 2000 MB/s, even on the best SSDs. In order to achieve these super high write rates, the manufacturers use a so-called SLC cache.

This means that the TLC cells are not written with 3 bits per cell for a certain area, but only with one. This reduces the complexity of the writing process and speeds it up.

However, this cache is limited. Some SSDs have a large SLC cache, make a small one and the speed at which the cells can be written to after the cache varies extremely. QLC SSDs like the Crucial P3 sometimes don’t manage 100 MB/s after the cache.

In principle, the SK hynix Gold P31 has a relatively small cache of +- 180 GB for the 2TB version.

However, the performance after the cache is completely ok with +- 1400 MB/s! For comparison, the Crucial P3 only achieves 70 MB/s.

Power consumption, the most economical NVME SSD

Unfortunately, measuring the power consumption of M.2 SSDs is something not entirely trivial. I have to use a trick here. I install the SSDs in an external NVME-capable USB C 3.1 housing and measure the power consumption of this housing including the SSD. I can subtract out the empty case here to a certain extent, but the values ​​obtained in this way will not be 100% accurate! However, an SSD that tends to require more power will also show this in the table. So pay less attention to the absolute values ​​and more to the comparison to the other models to assess whether an SSD needs more or less energy.

For use in a desktop, this test is almost irrelevant, here +- 1W affects the electricity bill as good as 0. However, in an Ultrabook, +- 1W can account for almost an hour of runtime.

The SK hynix Gold P31 stands or falls with this test. And she stands! The power consumption of the SSD is really very low! When idling, this offers the 2nd lowest value that I have been able to test so far and the 3rd lowest under load.

But there is no SSD that can beat the P31 on both counts.

Even apart from the “peak” power consumption, the result of the P31 looks good!

The SSD only needed 166 mWh during one run of the CrystalDiskMark benchmark. The previously performance-hungry SSD (OCZ RD400) required almost twice as much at 292 mWh.

Even an efficient SSD like the Samsung 990 Pro still needs about 21% more energy for the same test.

Only the Crucial P3 is similar to a little more economical.

Summary of the SK hynix Gold P31

The SK hynix Gold P31 is not the fastest SSD, in fact it will be one of the slower models for the price.

However, in practice this is often irrelevant! It’s still an NVME SSD and does it really matter if Final Fantasy loads in 8.552 seconds (Solidigm P44 Pro) or 9.956 seconds like this?

Usually not! If you are building a high-end gaming system, grab the Solidigm P44 Pro or WD Black SN850X. Maybe your PC/notebook doesn’t support PCIe 4.0 at all, so a faster SSD wouldn’t do much anyway.

The exciting SK hynix Gold P31 is the power consumption and heat development. This is pretty much the most economical SSD I’ve gotten my hands on, both idle and under load.

So the SK hynix Gold P31 is a great SSD for notebooks, especially if battery life and durability are important to you. And yes, an economical SSD can make a significant difference here!

If you are looking for an NVME SSD that is as economical as possible, then the SK hynix Gold P31 would be my first choice! I also bought the SSD for my notebook and use it accordingly.

But what is the alternative to the P31? Probably the best alternative would be the Crucial P3. With this we have a similarly low consumption and also a +- similar performance, but just QLC NAND.

