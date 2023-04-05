Good sound is something very valuable, especially for streamers and content creators! Therefore, table microphones are absolutely trendy. Almost every major “gaming” manufacturer offers such, including NZXT.

So far NZXT had one on offer, the NZXT Capsule. This is quite a large and complex microphone.

But what if you’re looking for something space-saving and cheaper? That’s where the new NZXT Capsule Mini comes in. This should also offer outstanding audio quality with a compact housing and lower price.

It reads very well! But how does it look in practice? Is the sound of the microphone really that good, with an RRP of €69.99?

Let’s find out in the test!

Many thanks to NZXT for providing the Capsule Mini for this review.

The NZXT Capsule Mini in the test

The design language of NZXT is beautiful, at least that’s my opinion! That’s how I think the Capsule Mini just looks great!

NZXT relies on a super simple and elegant design. The housing of the microphone is made of matt white plastic, which looks extremely valuable. There are also black accents on the stand and the cover for the microphone capsule.

The base of the mini is made of metal and is nice and heavy and correspondingly stable.

The microphone including the stand weighs a whopping 553g. Despite the lower price, the Capsule Mini is not cheaply built.

To control the microphone, we only have a rotary wheel on the front, which can also be pressed. On the underside we have the connections. There is a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone output for “monitoring”.

Optional Boom Arm Mini

Alongside the Capsule Mini, NZXT is also introducing a matching Boom Arm. This is specially made for the microphone.

The arm makes a very good impression of quality and also relies on a wonderfully minimalist design.

Software and Windows

Basically, you don’t need any special software for the Capsule Mini. You connect this to your PC and it will be fully recognized immediately.

There is integration with NZXT CAM, but this is a little weaker than I expected to be honest. There are only three knobs here and that’s it. I would have expected EQ or other sound profiles, but they don’t seem to exist.

What a pity! If you do not need NZXT CAM for other devices, you can save yourself the installation itself.

The sound

The NZXT Capsule Mini is a fairly basic 24-bit, 48000Hz resolution microphone. In principle, however, “more bit and Hz” does not mean a better sound. This data is dictated only by the analog-to-digital converter, while the sound is primarily determined by the microphone capsule.



https://techtest.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/NZXT-Capsule-Mini.mp3

As expected, the NZXT Capsule Mini delivers a very clear and rich sound. Its value is clearly higher than that of gaming headsets!

The sonority in particular is very good! We also have a fairly large spatiality in the sound. However, this is a matter of taste.

So “podcast mics” try to focus a bit on your voice, which is less the case with the Capsule Mini. As a result, more background noise is recorded in this case.

However, you also have to sit less stiffly in front of the microphone here. The Capsule Mini handles a bit of distance and “movement” quite well.

However, rustling and noise are also recorded quite unfiltered.

Conclusion

As so often in life, everything is somewhat a question of price. Is the NZXT Capsule Mini better than the Maono PD400x or Elgato Wave:3? No, but the Capsule Mini also only costs €69.99, which is half to 1/3 of the models mentioned.

The NZXT Capsule Mini can be considered a simple and good upgrade to headset microphones. This clearly offers a more valuable and fuller sound. Nothing wrong with this one either!

I really like the tone and fullness! Only the microphone picks up background and ambient noises quite unembellished. Software-based noise reduction would therefore be recommended for recordings.

A big plus is again the design and dimensions. The NZXT Capsule Mini is super compact and very chic! I love the NZXT design, which is simple and mature.

So if the low price and the chic design appeal to you, then the Capsule Mini is a great upgrade compared to headset microphones.