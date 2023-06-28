The NZXT Relay Headset in the test, simple design meets neutral sound

With its Relay series, NZXT is massively expanding its presence in the audio sector. Of course, the NZXT Relay Headset is something like the “showpiece” product.

The Relay Headset should be able to convince with a Hi-Res sound, a simple design and flexible use. So you can connect it either via 3.5mm plug or USB.

But how does it look in practice? “Gaming headsets” are often such a thing, can NZXT convince here?

Let’s find out by testing the NZXT Relay Headset!

Many thanks to NZXT for providing the relay headset for this test.

The NZXT Relay Headset under test

NZXT is known for its simple and understated design. This is also reflected in the relay headset.

This also relies on an incredibly clean design. The backs of the ear cups, for example, are made of a smooth, matte plastic, in which only a simple NZXT logo is embossed.

You will look in vain for RGB lighting etc. with the Relay Headset. The ear pads are made of a simple synthetic leather and the only noticeable difference in color are the purple fabric covers inside the ear cups.

You can get the Relay Headset in matt black or matt white. Especially the latter version is quite unusual and will certainly enjoy a lot of popularity.

I have the black version in the test here, which looks almost a bit “boring” simple. The white version, on the other hand, is something special, because snow-white headphones are rather rare.

The headset is connected via a beautifully flexible 3.5mm audio cable. The scope of delivery includes an adapter from 1x 3.5mm headset connection to separate headphone and microphone plugs, as well as a USB sound card.

Also attached to the headset’s interchangeable cable is a wired remote control with volume control and microphone mute switch.

By the way, the microphone of the Relay Headset is detachable! You can also use the headset as simple headphones.

wearing comfort

The Relay Headset actually has quite large ear cups. Although the padding is a bit firmer and the suspension is a bit stiffer, the Relay Headset is still very comfortable due to the large ear cups and thick padding!

For me, this is one of the more comfortable headsets that I have had on my head so far. The thickness of the padding and the depth of the ear cups simply make the difference here.

Only in midsummer could it get a little sweaty due to the closed ear cups and the thick synthetic leather.

Klang

The sound of the relay headset initially depends on how you connect it. Do you use the sound card in your PC? Are you using the USB sound card? This can definitely make a certain difference in the sound.

In the following, I try to describe the sound primarily via the USB sound card, because this is a constant when you buy the headset.

But first I would recommend you to install NZXT CAM.

NZXT CAM allows you to customize the sound of the headset to suit your taste. In addition, I had a FW update here, which I imagined made the sound of the sound card a little better.

But let’s get to the sound of the Relay headset.

NZXT advertises the Relay Headset with a particularly neutral sound. The headset is also Hi-Res Audio certified by the Japan Audio Society.

In practice, the headset could be a bit of a culture shock! Because this is really extremely neutral by nature. That means we have very little bass compared to the usual earphones and Bluetooth headphones. Almost all modern headphones and earphones have a slight bass boost. But this is not the case here. We may have a slight boost in the upper mids/low treble here, but other than that the headset is really stock neutral.

However, I can also agree with NZXT about the high resolution of the headset. The mids in particular are incredibly well resolved.

It is very easy to hear finer noises with the headset.

Especially in multiplayer titles you can hear and locate footsteps and shots very well with the NZXT Relay Headset.

The headset also comes with a surround sound mode, which comes from DTS. Basically, the virtual surround sound is quite decent here, less obtrusive than many surround sound modes.

However, the headset already has a very good spatial sound. Together with the good resolution, I would clearly describe this as one of the great strengths of the Relay.

For music playback, however, I have to recommend a look at the EQ. The bass in particular is quite flat and a slight bass / treble boost via NZXT CAM is very good for the headset!

However, this does not turn into a bass bomber even with the appropriate EQ settings. If you are really looking for a lot and especially a lot of deep bass, then you’ve come to the wrong place. The NZXT Relay Headset always remains relatively neutral and high-resolution.

Excellent microphone

One of the biggest surprises for me about the NZXT Relay Headset was the microphone. The Relay’s microphone is great!

The mic is clear, clean, has virtually no hiss and is loud! This with the included sound card.

This is one of the best headset mics I’ve heard.

Conclusion

The NZXT Relay Headset is exceptional! NZXT has created a headset that stands out from the competition.

This starts with the extremely simple design. The white version in particular is quite unusual. If you want to build a completely white PC setup, NZXT is clearly your first point of contact.

However, the Relay is also exceptional in terms of sound. If you expect thunderous bass from a gaming headset, then you’ve come to the wrong place. The NZXT Relay has an absolutely neutral sound.

This is outstandingly resolved and has a great representation of detail, but is very reserved, especially with the bass! This makes the headset very good for games of all CS GO, but it would not be my first choice for music.

With a few EQ settings in NZXT Cam it’s fine for music too, but a little more deep bass certainly wouldn’t have hurt music/movies, unless of course you like a neutral/flat sound.

From my point of view, the NZXT Relay Headset is primarily a “competitive” gaming headset, for which it is also wonderfully optimized.

There is nothing wrong with the wearing comfort and microphone. Especially the microphone in combination with the USB sound card surprised me very positively!

The price of +- 100€ is okay for me, if you also value the design and the good microphone. Only for pure music use, I would probably choose a different model.

