The official confirmation of “Metal Gear Solid Δ Snake Eater Reveal”, using the old version of the dubbing, will not be re-recorded

Tommy Williams, COO of Konami Americas, confirmed in an interview with The Verge that the remake of “Metal Gear Solid Δ Snake Eater Reveal” will use the original game’s voice acting and will not add any new dialogue.

“Essentially, the story and character voices of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake will remain the same as the original game,” a Konami spokesperson said in a statement to Kotaku.

In “Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater”, Snake is voiced by David Hayter, but Konami said that the remake will not invite these voice actors again to re-record a new voice, but still use the old voice .

According to our previous reports, the spokesperson of Konami said that the core team of this remake is the publisher’s employees who participated in “Metal Gear” before, and the Virtuos team in China will also participate in this work and will jointly develop it. . Hideo Kojima, the main character of Metal Gear (voiceover) and mech designer Yoji Shinkawa will participate in the work of this remake.

Regarding “Metal Gear Solid Δ Snake Eater Reveal”, Konami officials have not revealed more information, only saying that it will “faithfully reproduce the original story and game design”, and will enhance the visual effects and seamless user experience. Many new game elements make this game richer.