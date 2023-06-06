The official map of the re-engraved version of “Duke Nukem” was kicked out to be drawn by AI, full of flaws and finally removed from the shelves to apologize-computer king Ada

Recently, Evercade Handheld officially posted a message that the re-engraved version of “Duke Nukem” will be on the game platform. However, this promotional main visual is considered by netizens to have many details that look “weird”. Continue reading The official map of the re-engraved version of “Duke Nukem” was kicked out and made with AI drawing, full of flaws and finally taken off the shelves to apologize.



▲Image source: Blaze Entertainment

The official map of the re-engraved version of “Duke Nukem” was kicked out to be drawn by AI, full of flaws and finally removed from the shelves to apologize

Although seriously speaking, generative AI is just a tool. And not surprisingly, it has long been used in various professional fields.

It’s just that for game works with considerable commercial value or a certain classic significance, if you want to use such tools for drawing, you must absolutely ensure that the quality has a certain degree of (really pinch for sure) . Otherwise, it is very likely that sharp-eyed fans will find flaws, and even cause strong doubts about the quality of the game.

And such an AI drawing work that “at first glance is very passionate, but the more you look at it, the more wrong it is”, recently appeared on the official promotional images of the classic “Duke Nukem (Duke Nukem)” 1 and 2 remakes (fall).



▲Image source: Blaze Entertainment

According to reports, recently Evercade handheld officials posted a news that the re-engraved version of “Duke Nukem” will be on the game platform and pictures of seemingly domineering characters. However, this promotional main visual is considered by netizens to have many details that look “weird”-foreign media Kotaku pointed out that, except for the details of the finger on the trigger on the left side of the picture (the character’s right hand) are zoomed in for inspection. Later, people also caught it, thinking that it included the color block on the right arm, the left pistol stock, and the sprayed flames were skewed. I even felt that the left foot seemed to suddenly disappear into the darkness, etc. “the more you look at it, the more it looks wrong”, so there are doubts that it may be drawn by AI.



▲Image source: Blaze Entertainment

Faced with such doubts, Blaze Entertainment is said to have defended Oskar Manuel, the author of the official promotional image. However, the follow-up official released an apology statement, mentioning that the commission used AI for drawing and failed to meet the expectations and standards of fans, so the picture was immediately removed. The full official statement and the simple translation through ChatGPT for reference are as follows:

“Over the last 24 hours, we have been humbled by the support and excitement over our newest cartridge announcements and our partnership with Gearbox to bring the Duke Nukem franchise to Evercade. I’m humbled by the support and excitement expressed for the release and partnership with Gearbox to bring the Duke Nukem series to Evercade.

As part of this, an artist was commissioned to produce a lead image for the new Duke Nukem 1+2 Remastered game developed by Blaze Entertainment. It is abundantly clear from the response on social media that the work on this commission has fallen below the expectation and standards demanded by fans due to the artists’ use of AI in the process. As part of this, we commissioned an artist to create a cover image for the Duke Nukem 1+2 Remastered game developed by Blaze Entertainment. Judging from the responses on social media, it is very clear that the work commissioned this time did not meet the standards and standards expected by fans due to the artist’s use of artificial intelligence in the process.

We are immediately removing the art where possible to do so and will be announcing a replacement commission in due course that better meets the high standard expected. Announce an alternate work that better meets high standard expectations.

We would like to apologize to you, all of the fans, who have felt passionately about this enough and please be assured are working to remedy this. We also would like to thank everyone who’s worked on the project to date for their input. Apologies to all fans who were so enthusiastic about this, and rest assured we are working hard to resolve this issue. We would also like to thank everyone who has worked on the project so far for their contributions. “



Fortunately, the information mentioned by the foreign media pointed out that this picture is only for promotional purposes, and Blaze Entertainment did not use such pictures in the game. Therefore, for now, there should be little need to worry about seeing such art drawings with various AI flaws in the game. But I personally think that this may still have considerable damage to the image of the game developer-at least subsequent game players should zoom in on some pictures in the work, can’t escape?

Personally, I think this incident is better. In fact, the author Oskar Manuel, on his personal work website, does not deny that he is a “Hybrid Concept Artist” and his portfolio is considered to be generated using AI assistance. Therefore, Blaze Entertainment not only neglected the checks on the promotional images, but even failed to notice the creative methods of the partners. It’s also a bit of a weird situation.

The author believes that if you already know that the other party will use such tools to create before the cooperation. After all, even for artistic creation or commercial works, there are still many controversies and discussions about the appropriateness of using AI tools. But in the end, it’s just a tool.

So no matter what kind of concept it is (maybe you feel that AI is a hot topic recently? See more: foreign artist won the Sony World Photography Award with AI drawing, but he refused to accept the award) choose to cooperate with it, at least it should To check the final presentation is the official responsible approach. To some extent, it can also make people feel more at ease about the quality of the game.

Further reading:



AirPods Pro Fall Update Brings Dynamic Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Auto Volume, and Conversation Awareness

