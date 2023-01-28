The content shows that there will be three mission types in the game: “THE GOLDEN PATH”, “SIDE MISSIONS” and “CLASS ASSIGNMENTS”. Among them, the golden road is the main line of the story, which promotes the development of the plot and the unlocking of various magics. Side quests provide exploration of Hogwarts and Hogmead Village, which will affect whether the protagonist will become a white wizard or a black wizard who studies forbidden arts. Classwork is some common collection and combat tasks.

“Hogwarts Inheritance” is an immersive open world action role-playing game based on the “Harry Potter” series of books. On your journey, you’ll visit familiar and unfamiliar locations, discover wondrous beasts, customize your character and create potions, master the art of casting spells, upgrade your talents and become the wizard you’ve always wanted to be.

Legacy of Hogwarts will be released on February 10, 2023.

https://www.sportskeeda.com/esports/rumor-hogwarts-legacy-leaked-quest-types-the-golden-path-side-missions-class-assignments