Home Technology The official version 1.0 of the music rhythm game “Spin Rhythm XD” is online, opening new tracks, new styles and other content “Spin Rhythm XD”
Technology

The official version 1.0 of the music rhythm game “Spin Rhythm XD” is online, opening new tracks, new styles and other content “Spin Rhythm XD”

by admin
The official version 1.0 of the music rhythm game “Spin Rhythm XD” is online, opening new tracks, new styles and other content “Spin Rhythm XD”
The music rhythm game “Spin Rhythm XD (temporary translation, original name: Spin Rhythm XD)” 1.0 released by the independent game development team Super Spin Digital released new tracks, new styles, “RemiXD” levels and many other game content.

“Rotary Rhythm XD” is a music rhythm game, players have to rotate, tap and tap in accordance with the colors and beats, travel through the universe and play rhythmic tunes. According to the official statement, there are more than 30 pieces of electronic music, and there are 3-5 different levels of difficulty to challenge. Players can play through different devices, including mouse and keyboard, Steam/Xbox/Nintendo controllers, etc., and can even be connected to a real DJ controller for operation.

The game has experienced more than three years of pre-emptive experience on the Steam platform since October 2019, and has received an “overwhelmingly favorable” evaluation. During this period, the officials continued to adjust and update, and the game finally left the early access stage and officially launched version 1.0. In the “Rotary Rhythm XD” version, 4 new tracks will be released, and there will be a new UI interface for players to have a more shiny and smooth experience. At the same time, the team also added a number of shapes for players to unlock, adjust the controller experience, new achievements and many other content.

See also  Graphic unpacking／PlayStation VR2 is easier to install and easy to use in the early stage. Play 37 games and experience virtual reality immersively | Unboxing new gadgets | Digital

You may also like

Plug and play for live streaming Sennheiser Profile...

Sonos and IKEA launch new Symfonisk floor lamp...

First exposure of iPad Air 6: Upgraded M2...

How to protect your iPhone data from hackers...

Telekom T Phone / Pro buy cheap from...

The iPhone 15 series is equipped with the...

Better pull the plug

MSI released the first QD-OLED display MEG 342C...

Tech Diary — March 12, 2023

The curved screen is broken! Google Pixel 8...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy