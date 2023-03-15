The music rhythm game “Spin Rhythm XD (temporary translation, original name: Spin Rhythm XD)” 1.0 released by the independent game development team Super Spin Digital released new tracks, new styles, “RemiXD” levels and many other game content.

“Rotary Rhythm XD” is a music rhythm game, players have to rotate, tap and tap in accordance with the colors and beats, travel through the universe and play rhythmic tunes. According to the official statement, there are more than 30 pieces of electronic music, and there are 3-5 different levels of difficulty to challenge. Players can play through different devices, including mouse and keyboard, Steam/Xbox/Nintendo controllers, etc., and can even be connected to a real DJ controller for operation.

The game has experienced more than three years of pre-emptive experience on the Steam platform since October 2019, and has received an “overwhelmingly favorable” evaluation. During this period, the officials continued to adjust and update, and the game finally left the early access stage and officially launched version 1.0. In the “Rotary Rhythm XD” version, 4 new tracks will be released, and there will be a new UI interface for players to have a more shiny and smooth experience. At the same time, the team also added a number of shapes for players to unlock, adjust the controller experience, new achievements and many other content.