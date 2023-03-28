A few days after the launch of the RC test version, unexpectedly Apple launched a series of system updates for its own devices – it seems that it is really stable? At least the author first updated the public beta version and has not encountered any problems yet! In addition to the iOS 16.4 / iPadOS 16.4 / watchOS 9.4 / macOS Ventura 13.3 mentioned in the title, the system part also includes HomePod 16.4 and tvOS 16.4, and even Studio Display also updated to the 16.4 firmware version today.

I have to say that if you are someone who is completely immersed in the Apple ecosystem, the network in your home/work environment today must be quite burdensome (laughs). Continue reading the official version of iOS 16.4 / iPadOS 16.4 / watchOS 9.4 / macOS Ventura 13.3 update summary: more than 30 information security issues have been fixed, and of course there are new features and reports.





The official version of iOS 16.4 / iPadOS 16.4 / watchOS 9.4 / macOS Ventura 13.3 update summary: more than 30 information security issues have been fixed, and of course there are new features

Before diving into the features. This time, Apple released a dedicated page for the system vulnerabilities corrected by this wave of updates. You can see that there are more than 100 apps including WebKit, Apple Neural Engine, Calendar, Camera, CarPlay, Bluetooth, Find My, iCloud, Photos, Podcasts, and Safari. 30 bug fixes.

Seriously speaking, just judging from the number of relevant revisions that are scary here, from the perspective of information security, it is really recommended that you consider updating to be safer – friends who are still in the previous system, Apple has also prepared iOS 15.7.4 and iPadOS 15.7.4 To everyone.

iOS 16.4 / iPadOS 16.4

First of all, it is the iOS 16.4 update that many iPhone users are most concerned about. In fact, we have already introduced the relevant functions of the test version before, including more than 6 intimate new functions.

In addition to the new Emoji emoticons, the call effect enhancement function “Voice Isolation (Voice Isolation)” that can more prominently highlight the other party’s voice has come from FaceTime to ordinary calls; iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 can not only add The browser on the main screen provides the function of push notification. Third-party browsers now also support the ability to add pages to the home page. Then the Wallet App now also provides a Widget that can support “Order Tracking”.

This update also includes optimizations for iOS car crash detection to avoid false positives. And for whether the warranty has expired, you can find a page that integrates all Apple ID account login devices related to the warranty information in the setting option of “About this machine”. If you want to join the ranks of the public beta version, now you only need to simply go to the update and choose to start. For the rest of the revisions, please refer to our previous reports.

▲Image source: Apple

This wave of iPadOS updates is worth mentioning. It is the suspension control function provided by the M2 iPad Pro series for Apple Pencil, and now it can also support the “tilt” and “azimuth” that was shown at the original conference. Support – believe This adds more powerful application possibilities for drawing-related applications! For the update items of iPadOS 16.4, you can refer to the list below (basically, there are many duplicates with iOS 16.4, so I won’t post more about iOS):

• 21 new emoji, including animals, gestures and items, are now available on the emoji keyboard

• Apple Pencil Persistence adds tilt and azimuth support, allowing you to draw notes before writing in Notes and supported apps on iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation) and iad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) Preview strokes from any angle

• Send notifications for web apps added to the home screen

• Expanded support for “Duplicate Items” album in “Photos” to detect duplicate photos and videos in “icloud Shared Photo Library”

• VoiceOver supports maps in the Weather app

• Accessibility setting automatically dims video when flickering lights or strobe effects are detected

• Fixed an issue where the Apple Pencil might become unresponsive when drawing or writing in the Notes app

question

• Fixed an issue where a child’s Ask to Buy request might not display on the parent’s device

• Addresses an issue where Matter compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired with Apple “Home”

watchOS 9.4

The first thing to talk about is the breaking changes that don’t appear on the list. Starting from watchOS 9.4, it also supports deleting built-in App permissions directly on the watch. Supported apps include heart rate, ECG, world clock, mindfulness, medication, blood oxygen concentration, activity records, camera remote control, timer, find objects, find devices, find contacts, sleep, walkie-talkie, remote control, playing, code Watch, Alarm, Noise, Wallet, Contacts, Workout, and Siren. All of them can be deleted – unexpectedly, even the alarm clock can be deleted XD.

Additionally, this update also has an interesting change related to alarm clocks. It is the problem that the wake-up alarm clock may be muted due to the gesture of covering the screen to mute. Now it is the part of confirming that the wake-up alarm clock will not cause the Apple Watch to be muted due to covering the screen. Avoid missing the alarm clock by accident – ​​Could it be that the recent inaccurate alarm clock on Pixel Watch has made everyone more concerned about this issue? (laugh)

• Wake up alarm will no longer be set by the cover to mute gestureMute the sound to avoid accidentally canceling the alarm during sleep

• Moldova and Ukraine now support Period Tracker with ovulation date back estimation and cycle abnormality alerts

• Atrial Fibrillation Records now available in Colombia, Malaysia, Moldova, Thailand and Ukraine

macOS Ventura 13.3、HomePod 16.4、tvOS 16.4

Coming to Apple’s desktop system, naturally it also has received the mobile system platform’s newly added emoji army, the ability to detect duplicate items in the photo library shared by iCloud, VoiceOver’s support for weather application maps, and automatic dimming when detecting video content Updates like flashing lights. macOS Ventura 13.3 also provides the option to remove the background for the Freeform note function. In addition, new language support has been added for the keyboard and transliteration, and the problem that touchpad gestures may occasionally fail has been fixed.

The HomePod, which was updated synchronously this time, has been upgraded to version 16.4 to enhance stability. As for tvOS 16.4, there is also a new setting that detects video content and automatically dims the flashing lights.

If you read this article to the end, we have also prepared One More Thing, that is, this wave of tvOS / iOS / iPadOS / macOS Ventura has also officially added support for the PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge wireless joystick!

It is worth mentioning that 8BitDo, a third-party joystick brand that is not a host manufacturer, also announced earlier that the joystick series officially supports iPhone/iPad/Apple TV/Mac. I believe that for friends who want to play games in the Apple ecosystem, the addition of hardware support in this area should be a very welcome development.

Further reading:



The ultra-simple and intuitive ChatGPT summary tool ReaderGPT allows you to quickly decide whether you need to read long articles carefully

