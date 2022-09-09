As early as June this year, the preview version of iOS 16 was launched. After several months of testing and corrections, it was finally confirmed that the official version will be launched on September 12 (next Monday). One of the main changes in the new system is the redesign and customization of the lock screen, and the Message function has also been improved a lot. If you want to know that the side iPhone can be upgraded, you have to click to check it out…

The lock screen changes the most

The new lock screen allows users to make a lot of adjustments according to their preferences, whether it is color, font, layout content, widgets, etc. can be customized, and there are a variety of special effects and filters to choose from, making everyone’s iPhone lock screen unique . Apple has also made many changes to Message in iOS 16, such as allowing users to edit sent messages within 15 minutes, and recall messages sent by mistake within 2 minutes. In addition, the SharePlay function is also integrated into Message.

iPhone 8 has upgrades

iOS 16 updates also include Spotlight search, Mail to add recycling and scheduled emails, Safari’s Shared Tab Groups and Passkeys features. Apple Maps, which is less widely used in Hong Kong, will also add multi-point navigation and transportation card support. Unlike previous years’ arrangements, iOS 16 will not be launched this year with iPadOS 16, which is expected to be officially launched in the fourth quarter. iPhones that can be upgraded to iOS 16 include: iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation), iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X, XR, iPhone XS, XS Max, iPhone 11 series, iPhone 12 series and iPhone 13 series.

Apple Fall 2022 Product Announcements: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8 and AirPods Pro 2

iPhone 14 series launched! The lowest price in Hong Kong starts at $6899! iPhone 14 Pro Max has no price increase

【Lazy Bag】iPhone 14 Pro / 14 Pro Max Launched! A16 processor + no M letter + camera upgrade

iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus Lazy Bag: Design + Camera!Support car accident detection function

AppleCare+ service plan update, unlimited repairs from now on

iPhone 14 vs Huawei Mate50 satellite for help, Starlink 2.0 will be added next year

iOS 16 Official Version 12/9 Launched The following iPhones have an upgrade

iPhone 14 series launched, iPhone 13 series / iPhone 12 continue to sell, discount up to $850

Stronger noise reduction + longer battery life! Apple AirPods Pro 2 is finally launched, and the selling price is worth it?

Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8 and all-new entry-level SE smartwatches released together

Check out the compatibility of new and old Apple Watch Ultra straps

Source: macrumors