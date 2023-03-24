This game is the 30th anniversary derivative work of “Heavy Armor”, and it is a Roguelike action shooting game with a bird’s-eye view. The story of the game follows “Xeno Rebirth”, with the background of the world after the destruction of human beings. The fighting dog “Pokey” resurrected by the mysterious old scientist “Dr. WANTED” and fight your way through dangerous mazes filled with ferocious monsters.

This work previously opened the early access on the Steam platform in August 2021, and it will be released on the PS4/Switch platform on April 8, 2022, and now the official version has finally been launched.

“Reloading Machine Dog” is now officially on sale on the Steam platform, and it is currently offering a discount for the first release. You can enjoy a discounted price of HK$62.3 if you buy it before March 31, and it supports Chinese. However, the game’s sense of the dog being equipped with a weapon and risking death may cause extreme dissatisfaction among dog lovers.