Microsoft has released an update to the official version of Win11 build 22621.900, the main content of which is to add an alert reminder about the storage capacity of Microsoft OneDrive, and can display the total storage space on the “Account” page in the “Settings” app; the “Personalization” page Windows Spotlight on Windows is put together with “themes”.



Win11 was released on June 24, 2021. As a new generation of Microsoft’s operating system, while adding many new features, there are inevitably some bugs at the beginning of the new system. Microsoft will also release system updates on a regular basis. After encountering a BUG during use, you might as well try to update the system.

Win11 official version build 22621.900 update log is as follows:

Important Updates

• Involves the Republic of Fiji suspending Daylight Saving Time (DST) this year.

All updates

• This non-security update includes quality improvements.

•new features! It provides storage alerts to Microsoft OneDrive subscribers on the System page in the Settings app. When the storage limit is approached, an alert will be displayed. You can also manage storage and purchase additional storage if needed.

•new features! It provides the full storage capacity of all OneDrive subscriptions. It also shows total storage on the Account page in the Settings app.

•new features! It combines the Windows spotlight on the Personalization page with Themes. This makes it easier to discover and turn on the Windows Spotlight feature.

•new features! It adds new mobile device management (MDM) policies for organizational mail. It gives companies the option to register tenant devices so they receive custom messages from you. For example, you can use Intune to compose messages. They will be rendered in Windows.

• Addresses an issue affecting some modern applications. It prevents them from opening.

• Resolved an issue with certain devices affecting enterprise management. We have improved the reliability of app installation.

• Involves the Republic of Fiji suspending Daylight Saving Time (DST) this year.

• Addresses an issue affecting Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) authentication hardening. We will automatically increase the authentication level to RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_PKT_INTEGRITY for all non-anonymous activation requests from DCOM clients. This can happen if the authentication level is lower than packet integrity.

• Addresses an issue affecting Unified Update Platform (UUP) on-premises clients. It removes the block that prevents them from getting offline language packs.

• Fixed an issue affecting process creation. It cannot create security audits for this and other related audit events.

• Addresses an issue affecting the Cluster Name Object (CNO) or Virtual Computer Object (VCO). Password reset failed. The error message is “Error resetting AD password… // 0x80070005”.

• Fixed an issue affecting the transparency of layered windows. This happens with HD Remote applications in Local Integration (RAIL) mode.

• Resolved a known issue affecting the Input Method Editor (IME). Some applications may stop responding. This happens when using a keyboard shortcut to change the input mode of an input method.

• Addresses an issue affecting microphone streams routed to speaker endpoints using the Listen feature. After restarting the device, the microphone stopped working.

• Addresses an issue that could affect applications running on Windows Lockdown Policy (WLDP). They may stop working.

• Addresses an issue affecting Microsoft Defender when it is not the primary antivirus. Microsoft Defender cannot turn off passive mode. This issue occurs when Smart Application Control (SAC) is turned off.

• Added .wcx to the list of dangerous extensions not allowed by certain application control policies.

• Addresses an issue affecting Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. Automated investigations prevent real-time response to investigations.

• Addresses an issue affecting printing in landscape mode in Microsoft Edge. The printout is incorrect. This issue occurs when using Microsoft Defender Application Guard.

• Fixed an issue that caused File Explorer to stop working. This happens when context menus and menu items are closed.

• Addresses an issue that could cause some apps to stop responding. This happens when using the “Open File” dialog.

• Addresses an issue that sometimes affects File Explorer when opening files. Therefore, the CPU usage is high.

• Addresses an issue affecting protocol activation for the Settings app. Apps cannot open pages under the Account category.

• Addresses an issue affecting computer accounts. Using non-standard characters may stop cleaning OOBE accounts (out-of-the-box experience.

• Fixed an issue affecting the CopyFile function. It may sometimes return error 317: ERROR_MR_MID_NOT_FOUND.

• Addresses an issue affecting the Windows Firewall service. It does not start when the “Override Blocking Rules” option is turned on.

• Addresses an issue affecting certain games and applications. This issue is related to the GPU performance tuning feature. This reduces expected game performance.

• Addresses an issue affecting cumulative update installation. They fail with error code 0x800f0806.

Microsoft reminds that if the earlier update has been installed, this update will only download the new update content package for installation.

