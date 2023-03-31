The MMORPG mobile game “War of GAMA” with its own offline hang-up has the classic gameplay of fighting and killing blood spurts. It can be easily practiced by one-handed operation through offline placement and automatic hang-up combat promotion.

The original demonization system allows transformation cards, summoning spirits, equipment, and weapons, which already have enhanced ability values, to add additional values ​​of 3 random rare qualities, so that the character’s combat power can be upgraded to a higher level, and dual-platform reservations are also in full swing. In progress, the official announcement will be officially launched globally in April, and relevant information about the game will be released.

Offline hang-up, Buddha heart probability, easy battle without pressure

“War of GAMA” is a game that inherits the classic MMORPG gameplay. It is refreshing to fight and fight, but it is different from the process of exercising the liver. It has added a built-in offline hang-up function for 6 to 12 hours a day, which solves the general need of 24 hours. Hours of online practice is so exciting that players can easily obtain experience points and equipment while sleeping.

In order to make it easier for players who were not good at controlling the MMORPG to play in the past, the one-handed operation is easy and simple. 150% to 200% higher than traditional games.

Unlimited transformation, super high attack speed

“War of GAMA” has a powerful transformation card system. After transformation, it can not only change the appearance, but also increase the attack speed and greatly enhance the combat power. In order to make it easier for players to obtain cards to improve combat power, rare quality blue cards, The probability of drawing a hero-quality red card will be greatly increased, and the card can also be transformed into a magical transformation card. This will add 3-5 random gain attributes to the transformation card, making it even more invincible in battle.

Players can obtain or sell magical transformation cards through transactions to make the cards more valuable. Players who want to experience the charm of transformation can not only draw them from the card draw system in the in-game store, but also purchase gift packs or Spend gold coins for daily card draws, and the official has also launched many cost-effective card draw gift packs, so you can easily have super high combat power.

In addition to the normal quality white (common) and green (advanced), the quality of the transformation card also includes high-quality blue (rare), red (hero), purple (legendary), and according to the occupation and weapon type, it is divided into melee , long-range, spell, and omnipotent. Different types need to be equipped with corresponding types of weapons to attack and fight, allowing players to change into different appearances while providing a more refreshing fighting experience.

Eternal and loyal summoning spirit, providing powerful assistance

In “War of GAMA”, the same as the transformation card that players can’t put it down is the summoning spirit. In the game, the acquisition rate of blue and red quality summoning spirits has also been increased. To make it easier for players to have powerful combat partners, The summoned spirit can also be transformed into a demonized summoned spirit through the demonization function. More gain attributes and tradable characteristics will bring greater help to players, and it can also solve the trouble of not being able to get the desired transformation or summoned spirit .

Although the summoning spirit will not directly participate in the battle, it can provide powerful help to the player. It does not limit the occupation and type, but some occupations have a bias for bonuses. Players can choose according to their own occupation to summon the most loyal and powerful summoning spirit. Fight together, let experience value bonuses, upgrades, etc. get twice the result with half the effort.

Create epic equipment with your own hands, strengthen the equipment and refresh it

If you want to do a good job, you must first sharpen your tools. “War of GAMA” has greatly optimized the equipment system. In addition to the ordinary white (general), green (advanced), there are also blue (rare), Red (heroic), purple (legendary), gold (epic), etc.

Advanced equipment is quite difficult to obtain in other games. The “War of GAMA” team has also adjusted the way to obtain advanced equipment that players are very concerned about. It is different from the situation in general games where blue grades and above are difficult to obtain. Except for killing monsters, you can get The drop rate of blue and red equipment has been greatly increased, and it can also be obtained directly by completing daily NPC entrusted tasks.

Equipment and props can also be created through the crafting system. You can easily obtain material scrolls in various ways. There are also powerful purple (legendary) and golden (epic) weapons, equipment, and crafting materials for each profession in the dungeon. The crafting results will be divided into success and Great success, so that players no longer have to wait for high-grade equipment, and through the enhancement system, the combat power of weapons and equipment can be improved. When the enhancement level reaches the specified value, additional attributes will be unlocked.

Pre-heating activities for fan club activities started

In order to welcome the upcoming launch of “War of GAMA”, the official fan group also held a series of warm-up activities. As long as you share the rare treasures obtained in the first server, you can get the rewards used in the official server first. The first server is an independent server. In the future, any new system of the game will be launched on the pre-release server first, allowing players to experience and adjust before pushing it to the official server. While the official server is not online, players can continue to experience and wait through the pre-release server.

“War of GAMA” global pre-order

“War of GAMA” official website, official community

“War of GAMA” iOS pre-order, Google Play pre-order