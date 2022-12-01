Apple has updated its “Obsolete Products” and “Discontinued Products” lists to include iMac computers released in 2013 and 2014, as well as the Apple Watch Series 2, which was launched in 2016. “Obsolete product” means that Apple may not be able to repair the product.

Apple added the Apple Watch Series 2, a smartwatch launched in 2016, to its list of “obsolete products,” six years after it went on the market. The first-generation products have already been included in the “obsolete list”. In addition, a number of iMac desktop computers launched in 2013 and 2014 are also included in the “Discontinued Products” list, including the iMac 21.5-inch and 27-inch launched in late 2013, and the 21.5-inch iMac and 2014 iMac launched in mid-2014. Apple may not be able to provide hardware repair services for the 27-inch Retina 5K iMac launched at the end of this year, but it can still enjoy OS update support.

According to Apple’s explanation, “obsolete products” refer to products that Apple has stopped selling for more than 5 to 7 years, and “discontinued products” refer to products that have been discontinued for more than 7 years. Apple means that it will provide repair and maintenance services for up to 7 years, or the period required by law, but the repair still depends on whether enough parts can be provided.

Source: Apple, MacRumors

