John Leguizamo, who played Luigi in the 1993 film “Super Mario,” recently criticized the new version of “Super Mario,” which will be released on April 7, 2023, and believes that neither actor is Italian… ..

From an interview with IndieWire, John Leguizamo’s “broken thoughts” about the new work are not only that, he revealed that he recently went to Comic-Con in New York and Baltimore, and he always heard people say he liked the 1993 “Super Mario” movie instead of the 2023 version.

John Leguizamo recalled that the role of “Luigi” was not easy to come by. The directors of the 1993 version, Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton, actively fought for the leading role for him, but the studio at the time rejected the choice.

We all know that the image of Mario is an Italian plumber.

In fact, when it was announced that American “Star Lord” Chris Pratt would play the role of Mario, the producers did receive a lot of doubts. However, the producer and founder of Illumination Studios, Chris Meledandri, strongly supported the performance of “Star Lord”, thinking that as long as everyone saw Chris’s performance, all doubts would disappear.

“Super Mario” movie participants also include “Princess Brigitte” is “Queen’s Gambit” Anya Taylor-Joy, “Luigi” Charlie Day, “Bowser” Jack Black, “Donkey Kong” Seth Rogen (Seth Rogen), “Kinobio” Keegan-Michael Key.

Recalling the memory a little bit, the 1993 version of “Super Mario” movie trailer; a movie that was inexplicably made into a movie similar to “Devil Buster” (mistake), the box office was bleak, and the income was not enough. When it comes to the top ten game adaptation tragedies, every time on the list.