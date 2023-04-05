Home Technology The old version of the system will be upgraded as soon as possible, and many Apple services will stop operating in May-ePrice.HK
The old version of the system will be upgraded as soon as possible, and many Apple services will stop operating in May

The old version of the system will be upgraded as soon as possible, and many Apple services will stop operating in May

Many users of Apple devices use Apple services, such as iCloud, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness, Apple News+, etc., while purchasing hardware. For some old device users who cannot upgrade to the new system version, there is bad news for you.

End support for legacy systems

According to online news, Apple will stop providing most Apple services to iPhones, Macs, Apple Watches and Apple TVs with older systems in early May this year, including iOS 11 to iOS 11.2.6, macOS 10.13 to macOS 10.13 .3, watchOS 4 to watchOS 4.2.3 and tvOS 11 to tvOS 11.2.6, of course, compared to the above older system versions, Apple services have stopped supporting earlier.

The user will be notified

It is worth noting that iCloud can continue to be used and will not be affected by this arrangement. According to Apple’s internal announcement, users of affected devices will receive push notifications, advising them to upgrade their devices to the new system version as soon as possible. Taking the iPhone as an example, Apple stated in February that only 8% of eligible users are still using iOS 14 or older system versions.

