Although NVIDIA has wisely reduced the stocking of the RTX 4080 before the release, however, as far as the actual situation is concerned, the sales situation is hard to say.

At some offline retailers in Europe and the United States, the RTX 4080 is piled up in stock, and few people care about it.

According to industry insiders, the sales speed of RTX 4080 is obviously not as fast as that of RTX 4090, and there are still 1/3 to 1/2 of the inventory left for the first launch. Some users are also complaining that the price/performance ratio of RTX 4080 is not good enough.

Considering that the main rival of RTX 4090, AMD RX 7900 XT/XTX will be sold for the first time on December 13th, it is not ruled out that some practical people who have no brand complex and only care about product strength are waiting and watching.

Obviously this is not so exciting news for NV, because AMD has repeatedly emphasized in the announcement that the RX 7900 series is better than the RTX 7900 series in terms of paper specifications, performance, installation friendliness, power consumption and more importantly, the price. 4080 is more worth buying.

