The lost Hipparchus Catalog, believed to be the earliest attempt to map the night sky, may have just been discovered at the monastery of St. Catherine, preserved in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

<img decoding="async" src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

In 2012, Jamie Klair, a student of prominent biblical scholar Peter Williams, discovered strange Greek texts while analyzing Christian manuscripts at Cambridge University, initially thought to have been written by Eratosthenes, who was the Mathematician, geographer, historian, astronomer, and former director of the Library of Alexandria.

Multispectral imaging of the document in 2017 revealed nine folios of parchment with traces of rewriting. Although not unusual, scholars often reused parchment because parchment was precious and valuable in the past, but after careful study, Williams found these The parchment had some strange numbers written on it.

▲ After highlighting the old text marks on the parchment.

When he handed the translation of this page to French historians of science, they were amazed: “Obviously these are stellar coordinates.” But how do you know who wrote the coordinates? The short answer is: don’t know, or not entirely sure. But historians of science know that the Greek astronomer Hipparchus devoted himself to cataloguing the stars in the night sky from 162 to 127 BC. Some historical documents call Hipparchus the father of astronomy and discovered the precession of the Earth’s equinoxes.

Using the star maps on the back of these parchment manuscripts, the researchers used modern precession data to reversely calculate the star positions when the star maps were drawn, which roughly matched the star map of the earth around 129 BC, which happened to be the age when Hipparchus lived. Before the discovery of this star map, the oldest known catalog of stars was compiled by the astronomer Ptolemy in the 2nd century AD, three centuries after Hipparchus.

The only work of Hipparchus is the annotations of astronomical poems describing the constellations of stars. Although the text is broken and difficult to decipher, with the cooperation of historians and scientists, many stellar coordinates are still consistent with the parchment data. Although only clear coordinates for the northern constellation can be found on the folios left over from Egypt, researchers believe Hipparchus may have drawn a map of the entire night sky.

Compared with Ptolemy, Hipparchus’ mathematics seems to be more reliable, and the results found by modern astronomers are only one degree away, which also means that Ptolemy did not copy Hipparchus’ work, and another manuscript is in Latin in the 8th century AD. A translation, similar in structure and terminology to this text describing the Northern Corona, shows that the manuscript is also based on the writings of Hipparchus. The manuscript also depicts the constellations Ursa Major, Ursa Minor, and Draco. Some astronomical historians have previously believed that the Latin texts cited the original coordinates of the Hipparchus, and this parchment appears to support this view. “The Hipparchus stellar catalog has been mentioned in the literature but never appeared, and now it has finally materialized,” said the researchers, published in the Journal of the History of Astronomy.

(This article is reproduced with permission from the Taipei Planetarium; image source: thesis)